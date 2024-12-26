How I almost missed Zerobaseone's 'Timeless World' in Manila

As much as I love Zerobaseone, I have to admit that the Manila leg of their concert didn’t start off well — at least for me. It wasn’t because of anything the boys did, but rather because I found myself in the back of an ambulance just hours before the show was set to begin.

I was tasked with assisting the team responsible for strapping, ensuring they had enough lanyards and photocards. While busy with my duties, an intense pain suddenly erupted in my stomach, sharp and overwhelming, as if I’d been stabbed. I cried out and doubled over, immediately drawing the attention of my teammates, who rushed to help. They quickly called for our medics, who loaded me into a wheelchair and wheeled me to one of the ambulances parked behind the Mall of Asia Arena, ready for emergencies like this.

The handsome Zerobaseone members made a grand entrance on an elevated platform.

As the medics assessed my condition, my mind raced with visions of a ruptured appendix and the likelihood of being rushed to the nearest emergency room. Panic set in — not just about my health, but at the thought of missing Zerobaseone: Sung Han Bin, Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook, and Han Yu Jin. The idea was simply unbearable.

I’ve adored the members since the very first episode of Boys Planet, the survival show that brought the group together. I even voted for each of the members throughout the competition, though at different stages, with Matthew as my one pick. Looking back, I’m certain it was the thought of missing the chance to see him live — something I had been waiting for since the show — that convinced my stomach to cooperate. About an hour and a half after being placed on a stretcher in the ambulance, I stumbled out, clutching a hot compress and smelling strongly of Efficascent Oil, fueled by excitement and the determination not to miss this once-in-a-lifetime moment.

K-pop groups are known for highly synchronized dancing, and Zerobaseone is no exception.

Thank goodness, I made it, because the show was, in a word, awesome. The atmosphere in the arena was electric from the start, with energy coursing through the crowd as fans eagerly awaited the performance. A dramatic countdown heightened the excitement, and as the lights illuminated the stage, the members of Zerobaseone appeared, rising gracefully into view on a platform. Dressed impeccably, all nine members radiated charisma as they confidently moved to the extended stage, giving fans up-close views of their stunning visuals and commanding presence.

Throughout the night, Zerobaseone struck a seamless balance between powerful performances and lighthearted interactions. Between songs, the members revealed their playful sides, teasing each other about their aegyo (cute poses) and dance moves. These candid exchanges transformed the concert into more than just a production; it felt like an intimate gathering, a shared moment between the group and their fans.

One of the most moving highlights was when the group revisited iconic stages from Boys Planet. These performances were a heartfelt nod to their roots, taking fans back to the early days of their careers. I couldn’t help but cry when they launched into Here I Am, the signal song of the competition. For longtime supporters like myself, these nostalgic numbers served as a reminder of how far the members had come.

The bond between Zerobaseone and their Filipino fans deepened even further when the group honored them with a cover of Dilaw by local artist Maki. The arena erupted in cheers and applause, the crowd’s voices harmonizing as they sang along passionately. This unexpected gesture became one of the loudest and most memorable moments of the night, showcasing the group’s thoughtfulness and their desire to connect with their audience on a meaningful, cultural level.

Performing their track Good So Bad, the group poured every ounce of emotion into each note. The crowd’s chants of “Isa pa!” and “Walang uuwi!” echoed through the arena, prompting the group to reprise the song not once but twice more. The members mimicked the chants, laughing and trying to understand the words, adding humor and camaraderie to the already wild atmosphere. Hanbin even stepped in at one point, attempting to restore order with a grin, but the joyful chaos only added to the magic of the moment.

The concert’s stage production was another standout feature. Stunning LED backdrops and dynamic lighting effects made the experience visually immersive, drawing the audience deeper into the performances. The group’s dedication to precision was evident in every move, particularly during fan-favorite tracks like In Bloom and Back to Zerobase. Their intricate choreography was executed flawlessly, showcasing their professionalism and undeniable talent.

Zerobaseone also prioritized direct engagement with their fans throughout the evening. From reading fan signs to responding to chants, they created moments of connection that made the large venue feel personal. Their use of Filipino phrases like “Mahal namin kayo” and “Mahal kita” brought overwhelming cheers from the crowd, further solidifying their bond with their Filipino supporters.

As the concert drew to a close, some members became visibly emotional during their final remarks. They thanked their Filipino fans for the overwhelming love and support, expressing their gratitude with words like “core memory” and promising to return. These heartfelt sentiments, paired with their dazzling performances, ensured the night would remain unforgettable for everyone in attendance.

As for my stomach? The stabbing pain was long gone, replaced by a warm, comforting feeling — the kind that only comes from having a long-held dream come true. Seeing Matthew and the rest of Zerobaseone perform my favorite songs live is a memory I’ll carry in my heart forever. — Julian Mauricio