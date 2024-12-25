A merry birthday for Ching Cruz

To celebrate her birthday, lovely Ching Cruz decided to have a festive gathering for her good friends with a request that each guest bring an exchange gift so that everyone would be able to bring home a special gift. Instructions were given that one had to announce and identify their respective recipient without disclosing specific names.The results were hilarious as we tried to figure out who was who. As Ching enthused, “This celebration is extra special because it blends the joy of my birthday with the festive spirit of a Christmas party. The exchange of gifts and the lively atmosphere make it such a fun and heartwarming experience.”

Irene M. Francisco, Babette Aquino, Jojie Dingcong

One immediately felt Christmassy in the spacious Cruz home adorned with sparkling lights and dazzling festive decorations. On top of all that was a mouthwatering Yuletide menu prepared by the in-house chef featuring freshly grilled lobsters, crispy lechon and various delectable dishes that made us forget any dietary restrictions.

Twinning amigas Millet Mananquil and Frannie Jacinto

Toasts and cheers were offered for the celebrant with a special homage given by devoted husband Philip who disclosed that he married Ching not once, but thrice, starting with a Shinto ceremony in Tokyo, and culminating in a wedding celebration in an Austrian castle. With a smile, she added, “Every celebration spent beside my husband Philip, our son Maki, and my loving friends has been deeply memorable and meaningful to me. I hope to continue creating wonderful memories with my loved ones, surrounded by joy, good health, and kindness.”