Give elegance and cheer
December 6, 2024 | 12:00am
Everyone can use a touch—or a full embrace—of timeless style and effortless sophistication inspired by the iconic Carolina Herrera. This Christmas, share the gift of elegance with CH Carolina Herrera’s lifestyle collection, featuring investment pieces that elevate the everyday and thoughtful designs meant to be treasured for years to come.
* * *
CH Carolina Herrera Boutique is located at Greenbelt 5, Makati. Contact +632 7728 7714.
BrandSpace Articles
<
>
Philstar