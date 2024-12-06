fresh no ads
Give elegance and cheer

Marbbie C. Tagabucba - The Philippine Star
December 6, 2024 | 12:00am
ACCESSORIES AS A LANGUAGE OF SOPHISTICATION

Everyone can use a touch—or a full embrace—of timeless style and effortless sophistication inspired by the iconic Carolina Herrera. This Christmas, share the gift of elegance with CH Carolina Herrera’s lifestyle collection, featuring investment pieces that elevate the everyday and thoughtful designs meant to be treasured for years to come.

* * *

CH Carolina Herrera Boutique is located at Greenbelt 5, Makati. Contact +632 7728 7714.

