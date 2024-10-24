The world on a plate… at SM Aura

Spending a lot of time at SM Aura for work, I’ve come to enjoy this particular mall for a number of reasons.

One of them is its size and layout — a simple series of rectangular floors that is easy to navigate. It is pleasant to walk around and if you start to do that often, you’ll begin to meet others who share that sentiment. You’ll recognize ladies from the diplomatic corps, fitness buffs, others walking their pets.

Then there’s a good selection of shops. The choices are not overwhelming and the mall is anchored by an SM department store. Aura is a premier destination with upscale shops, yet has affordable choices, too.

Food choices are probably the best reason to pick one mall over another. When Aura started this “World in One Bite” promotion, it just made sense for me to try as many new (and old) favorites as I could.

Here’s what I’ve tried, floor by floor.

Paul is my favorite hangout.

In the basement level, our family’s choice will always be Genki Sushi. Here, you order on a touch screen and wait for your dishes to arrive. We already know what we want — salmon aburi, sushi with the hard-to-find ikura (salmon roe) and tempura. As usual, I have my eye on dessert because everything is yummy, from the ice creams to the fruit jellies to the lightened Japanese take on western desserts.

Deuces, a Japanese coffee place nearby, serves delicious coffee in a mall that already has so many good coffee choices. The cereal milk coffee has me now stocking my mini ref with cereal milk. (While I’m on a coffee tasting trip, try the coffee with honey at Toby’s Estate and match it with their calamansi pie.)

On the first floor, my favorite hangout is Paul. With its high standard for French comfort food, Paul is a standout and yet this kind of quality is just the norm in France. This is why you find Paul’s in train stations and not in malls, which the French don’t have anyway. I like the French onion soup but also inquire about the soup of the day. These will come in a bread bowl if you like (I don’t — bread bowls soak up the broth.) Plus they will already provide you with sliced French bread or brioche, and a crock of good butter. If I feel like pastry, the almond croissant with its marzipan filling is what I order.

Then there’s Cibo, also on the ground floor. Again, this is the kind of place where we walk in and already know what to order. That includes pizza, the linguini alla ghiotta and the melted cheese with very thin wafers. Sometimes, we need two orders of this last item.

There is always a queue outside Llao Llao.

Greyhound Cafe is always full at mealtimes so best you come early. Everything we have tried is hands-down delicious, but if I were to give you my recommendation? Try the pad thai, the most ubiquitous of Thai dishes, and you’ll understand why this is a universal favorite.

Moving onto the third floor, we make it a point to arrive early — very early — at Manam. Why does it draw such a crowd? Try the deceptively light lechon kawali, the sizzling pork sinigang, the spicy gising gising and wash it all down with their buko pandan drink.

Just a short distance from Manam is Paradise Dynasty, whose claim to fame is xiao long bao in assorted flavors. Good as that is, I’m actually happier with their regular xiao. The fried rice is good, as is any of their vegetable dishes and all of their desserts.

The third floor has a restaurant called Zig Cafe which was right across the space where the “Love, Marina” exhibit was held. It was not for convenience that this became my favored spot, and the main reason is their longaniza rice bowl with a sunny side-up egg. Occasionally, I’d order the teriyaki chicken, and once went for the Caesar salad — both good. But nothing spells comfort like that longaniza rice bowl. I had it more times than I could count!

A “stewardess” is on hand to stamp your “passport.”

Moving on to the fourth floor, Aura has a food court with elevated choices. But even the places you find at other malls, like Sushi Nori, are a notch above the rest. If I want something light, their California temaki does the trick. If something heftier is called for, the karaage rice bowl with cabbage salad is filling without giving you a heavy feeling.

If lechon is on your mind, then look for Le Chon Prime. We once picked up a party tray with the Cebu lechon belly roll which disappeared right away, and we didn’t even have a party!

Not part of the food court but just down the corridor is Homer. The felafel sandwich and chicken shawarma with fries are better than usual, filling yet also not heavy on the tummy. Incidentally healthy, too!

I didn’t even realize there was a Tsokolateria in Aura until just last week. This is one of the most popular of Happy Ongpauco’s restaurants and one we’ve loved ever since we discovered the Baguio branch. The best chocolate variant for me is the one with pastillas in it!

How to avail of the World in One Bite promo? Spend a minimum of P1,000 in any restaurant and you get a passport from girls dressed up as stewardesses at a kiosk in the food court. After that, every P500 receipt earns you points and freebies.

All of this is just a bonus, because to eat your way around the world without having to bring out your real passport is a treat. There are dozens of restaurants and I’ve barely scratched the surface. The world’s flavors beckon us on to SM Aura, and I’m a happy passenger.