The Maine's earthshaking SM Skydome show

As a concert reporter, it’s essential to capture what makes each show unique. There are only so many ways to say a show was amazing, so you have to focus on what happened during each one that didn’t happen at the last show to avoid writing articles that sound the same. Luckily, when The Maine hit the Philippines for the Manila leg of their Sweet Sixteen Tour, brought to the Filipino members of the 8123 family by Pulp Live World, I didn’t have to look very hard for what made it special. In fact, there wasn’t just one moment that defined the show — there were plenty of reasons that made it truly unforgettable.

For starters, I’ve been associate editor of Pulp magazine for a little over a year, and in that time, I’ve covered plenty of shows at the SM North EDSA Skydome. But I had never experienced anything like what happened just two songs into the first night of The Maine’s two-day extravaganza. At first, I thought I was feeling lightheaded or that an earthquake was shaking the very foundations of the mall. But I quickly realized it wasn’t the earth moving — it was the crowd. The floor beneath me was literally trembling from the combined energy of the band and their fans. The excited, enthusiastic crowd slam-danced with an intensity I had never seen before, driven by the band’s electrifying renditions of their opener dose no. 2, followed by I Must Be Dreaming.

A fan held up a banner that read “8123 means everything to us” as John’s voice filled the air.

Speaking of enthusiasm, the band had it in spades even hours before Day 1 of the show. When Pulp’s editor-at-large Joey Dizon and I interviewed bassist Garrett Nickelsen, drummer Pat Kirch, guitarist/vocalist Kennedy Brock, guitarist Jared Monaco, and vocalist John O’Callaghan, we were pleasantly surprised to find them eager to engage. It’s always a pleasure to interview artists who listen attentively and respond with articulate, insightful answers.

Interviewing foreign acts, especially those who’ve been on tour for a while, can be nerve-wracking. So when they greeted us and the Pulp Studios team with such energy and positivity, we were taken aback. After all, they’re only human, and it’s normal to get tired — but their warmth was undeniable.

“It’s because it’s warm in the other room,” Garrett quipped when asked how they manage to stay so energetic and positive despite the rigors of touring, prompting laughter from his bandmates and our team.

John then shifted the mood, saying thoughtfully, “I don’t know. I mean, we’re just so fortunate to be able to do what we do. When you find something you’re passionate about, you push through, even with the trivial struggles. We really don’t take it for granted, especially being this far from home, knowing people still care about our music. That makes you appreciate everything and want to deliver an unforgettable experience. We’re lucky to be able to do this, and it’s not lost on us how cool it all is.”

Drummer Pat Kirch couldn’t help but grin as he took in the crowd’s enthusiasm.

The band has been to the Philippines multiple times, and each time, they’re struck by how warmly Filipinos welcome them. “The warmth is something we’ve always felt. And it goes beyond just people caring about our music. I think the culture here is, well, not to say that it’s a lot different — there are warm people in the United States, too — but you don’t get the same level of hospitality and respect everywhere. From the moment you get on the plane and step off, people are smiling. Maybe that’s a unique experience, but for us, it’s definitely noticeable,” John said.

“I think for me, it was like the first time we came, and we were getting our baggage at the airport. There were so many fans already waiting. We weren’t used to that! So I think what John’s saying about the warmth and reception is spot on,” Jared added.

After the interview, we surprised The Maine with balloons and a cake to celebrate their 16th year in the business. They enthusiastically signed a guitar for Pulp Live World president and CEO Vernon Go. The strong relationship between The Maine and Pulp Live World over the years made this gesture even more meaningful, especially with the short note they wrote for Sir Vernon in gold ink on the upper left-hand corner: “Here’s to decades more of magic and friendship!”

Later that day, when they hit the stage, The Maine treated fans to a dynamic setlist that spanned all nine of their studio albums. They played fan-favorites like Right Girl, Everything I Ask For, and Forever Halloween, while also showcasing newer tracks like Sticky, Loved You A Little, and their latest single, Touch. The band’s energy was contagious, with John even joining the crowd at one point, encouraging everyone to let loose and fully enjoy the moment.

John’s and Kennedy’s showmanship and vocals were on point during both days.

Beyond the music, The Maine made a conscious effort to connect with the audience in meaningful ways.

At one point, Garrett held up a noise detector to measure the intensity of the crowd’s cheers. Filipino fans responded with a deafening roar, hitting 122 decibels and surpassing the previous record of 116, which was set in Singapore.

Day 2 was no different. The crowd’s energy was off the charts, with fans singing along to every single song off “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop.” During our interview with them, John explained their decision to devote Day 2’s setlist to their debut album.

“It’s tough to provide a unique experience every time we come here. So that just felt like something special to do. We get to do a lot more things in the US because of how easy it is to travel there, so they probably get more than what we can give over here. This was a nice way to flip the script and give people here a unique experience — hopefully one that fans in the States will be jealous of,” he said.

During the show, John waxed nostalgic about The Maine’s 15-year journey, asking fans about their MySpace days and playfully poking fun at emo hair trends. As the night drew to a close, Blame and Like We Did kept the audience engaged.

By the time Loved You A Little started, it was clear this night, with its fireworks and confetti, would be unforgettable for the fans. I know it will be for me — who could forget a show as electrifying and earthshaking (literally) as this one? — Julian Mauricio