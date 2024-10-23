Today’s buzzword: Sustainability

The Zonta Club of Makati and Environs (ZCME) celebrated United Nations Day with an exhibit spotlighting the power of sustainable fashion through a collaboration with their Zonta members and 19 talented female designers as they transformed pre-loved clothing generously donated by The Little Vintage Shop into stylish, purposeful fashion pieces and accessories.

All proceeds from the sale of these upcycled creations will benefit the ZCME Psychological Center for Sexually Abused Girls at Marillac Hills in Muntinlupa. As part of the global Zonta International organization, it is committed to making a better world for women and girls. This event stands as a testament to the positive impact that fashion, when harnessed for social good, can have on both people and the planet.

Team London’s Aliza Apostol Goco, Lani Ligon Robles, Debbie Co

ZCME’s current president Joanne Zapanta Andrada disclosed, “We have chosen to make this more special by focusing on the organization’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), particularly: Gender Equality, Responsible Consumerism, and Climate Action. It is our hope that by doing so, we would be able to make the role of the United Nations more meaningful to the everyday person.”

Designer Hannah Veloso Barrera with her Tokyo-themed upcycled creations

Multi-awarded broadcaster, journalist, television news anchor and UN Women National Goodwill Ambassador Karen Davila was the keynote speaker who discussed the significance of responsible consumerism: “The impulse to consume is oftentimes rooted in the urge to fill a void. And we are all guilty of this. We have more items in our closet and in our homes than we need. Responsible consumerism is all about being mindful of our spending habits and knowing that what we consume affects our environment.”

Eva Melbin (Denmark), Jeannie Abaya, Jojit Fernandez, Ranya Fernandez and Cathrine Lyster (Norway)

The distinguished guests included members of the Spouses of Heads of Mission (SHOM) who lent their support.

This meaningful project was made possible through a partnership with SM Aura, SM Green Finds, and De La Salle College of St. Benilde. The Zonta Club also expressed its gratitude to the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office, particularly Gustavo Gonzalez, for their invaluable support.