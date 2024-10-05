Celebrating memories with Joy

The stars in the sky were certainly aligned as we wined and dined that special evening. It was a night of friendship, fervor and food. As we feasted on gustatory cuisine, we celebrated the 15th anniversary of the Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila managed by Accor in Ortigas, Pasig City.

A tapestry of flavors, this six-course degustation dinner is a celebration of Filipino heritage, where every dish tells a story of history, family, and the rich diversity of the Philippines. Just as a tapestry is woven with intricate threads, Filipino cuisine is crafted with layers of tradition, indigenous ingredients, and regional influences, showcasing the vibrancy of our culture.

From heirloom recipes to modern reinterpretations of beloved classics, this evening immersed everyone in a sensory journey, reflecting how food shapes our identity and unites us as a people. As glasses clinked in festivity, friends and family congratulated the owners, family and supporters of Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila.

Imagine a flower-laden table with a 65-foot Pinilian Inabel tablecloth made by two women from Santiago, Ilocos Sur who worked the loom for 10 days. General manager Odette Huang shared the unique and very special mantelpiece that we all appreciated. Indeed, the cuisine tasted just as amazing as it was presented.

As the dishes were served one by one, our appetites were satiated, while Original Pinoy Music played and we gleefully named each song to the vibe of that tune.

Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila celebrates occasions and memories with fervor and festivity. The spiritually-centered, socially-missioned Joy~Nostalg Group started in 2007, founded by its visionary Jacinto Ng, Jr. with the purpose of providing joy, hope, and happiness through creating and treasuring every moment in life.

The Ng family, who owns the Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila, which first opened its doors in September 2009, is a very close-knit family who treats their employees like family as well. This kind of loving treatment cascades down to the guests.

At the heart of Joy~Nostalg Group lies a deeply ingrained vision: “Creating and Catering Moments of Happiness for Memories of Hope for Others.” This promise is more than a mantra; it is imbued into the infrastructure. It is in each of the pet-friendly suites or every delightfully crafted gourmet food that brings happiness to Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila’s guests.

Situated in the busy city center of Ortigas Business District, Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila is a midscale deluxe abode with 229 fully-serviced suites run by Accor. Replete with a fitness center, temperature-controlled swimming pool and multi-capacity function rooms, the hotel serves corporate guests, long-staying visitors, and leisure travelers alike.

Celebrating its 15-year milestone at The Nostalgia Lounge & Bar, Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila GM Odette Huang welcomed VIP guests and members of media to an unforgettable gastronomic journey.

Chef Gulshan “Gus” Mohamed and his exceptional team put together a dazzling full-course degustation menu — a true reflection of the rich brocade that is Filipino cuisine.

The night started with the creative spin on the classic Tuna Kinilaw. Chef Gus used mango and the juice of passion fruit to replace calamansi and vinegar. Then the successive servings arrived: the sumptuous Pork and Duck Liver Lumpia, the Mushroom Pastel with Moringa Adlai.

The Slow Cooked Barramundi, paired with paco fern and pili pesto, featured flavors from the East to the West. Meanwhile, the Kurobuta Pork Belly Lechon, a staple dish in every Filipino gathering, was served on a modern plate with delightful salted egg bibingka and liver sauce.

The grand finale was simply divine — deconstructed turon with a mousse made of banana and a langka-durian cremeux served with ice cream made from sugar cane.

Chef Gus said they sourced all their ingredients responsibly, using only line-caught fish and local produce to reduce their carbon footprint. “Once you go organic and consume safer products, that changes everything — health and perspective on life,” he added.

As the evening drew to a close, guests left with hearts warmed by shared tales and laughter. Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila is more than a hotel; it’s a retreat where every moment offers endless possibilities to create priceless memories.

