Stories of Sunshine

Instructor Oscar Peñaranda with memoir writing workshop students, which he says “helped them discover themselves at multiple levels.”

MANILA, Philippines — This September, Sunshine Place celebrates 10 years of joy, creativity and, well, sunshine in the lives of its members. As part of the Felicidad T. Sy Foundation, it has become a place for discovering hidden talents, sharing memories, and making friends for seniors and their families and friends.

Tess Castaneda, 74, calls it her happy place. “By joining various activities like dancing, workouts, art classes and more, I had the opportunity to lead an active lifestyle for the overall wellness of mind, body and soul. I also was able to socialize with members and gain new friends.”

Here members and instructors share with us their stories of sunshine.

Linda Atayde and granddaughter Mandy: “We cannot overemphasize the benefits we have gained from our active participation in the activities at Sunshine Place.”

Art is for all Ages

Conchitina Sevilla Bernardo says Sunshine Place came to her at just the right time. She had just turned 70, and after a fast-paced life in the diplomatic circle as the wife of a former ambassador she “was looking for a place where I could search for whatever creative talent” she might have.

This woman of style found it at Sunshine Place, which was “delightfully so close to my residence,” and would bring along her granddaughters to her painting classes. Ella, then six years old, showed much interest and excelled. Today, Lala, as she is called, and Ella share many creative moments painting together. Truly memorable!

As a bank executive and later executive director of SM Foundation, Linda Atayde says she “grew up believing I had no artistic bone in my body.” That was until she enrolled at Sunshine Place’s Ikebana Flower arrangement class. That led to many other creative pursuits including memoir writing and short story writing.

During the pandemic, she along with other classmates managed to stay happy, healthy and optimistic with “online classes in dancing, studying French and Spanish, yoga, TaiChi and Qi Gong exercises.” Today, her granddaughter Mandy joins her in Sunshine Place’s art classes. “We cannot overemphasize the benefits we gained from our active participation in the activities of Sunshine Place,” she says.

Dr. Joem Antonio, an eight-time Palanca award winner, with his writing work shop students. He says, “There is something about Sunshine Place that draws very interesting people in.”

The Write Stuff

Many members were also surprised to find their voice in writing workshops at Sunshine Place, especially those conducted by Oscar Penaranda and Dr. Joem Antonio.

Dr. Antonio, who has won eight Don Carlos Palanca awards for plays and short stories, says, “It has been a great pleasure to conduct workshops in Sunshine Place. There is something about the venue that draws very interesting people in.”

In the workshops he’s given there, he has met “grandmothers, doctors, fellow artists, and many others who arrived initially just to learn to write stories; one of them I ended up collaborating with on different book projects.” In all those workshops, Sunshine Place “has always felt hospitable and conducive to writing. It is, as its name does suggest, a place of sunshine in the city.”

Although based abroad, writer and educator Oscar Peñaranda, who has taught, influenced and inspired several generations of Filipinos in the US and Canada, still finds time to visit Sunshine Place for workshops from time to time.

“I cannot speak for my students as to how they were changed by taking their writing classes at Sunshine,” he says. But from what he hears from them, “the sessions helped them discover themselves on multiple levels, helped them be clear, conscious and succinct, and precise in their writing, helped them in their outlook and discovery of a meaningful existence. Two years ago, he worked together with them to put together a book, Reflections in Light and Shadow: An Anthology of Short Memoirs.

Chit Mijares Chua, who has taken writing workshops under Peñaranda and Barbara Gonzalez (who recently passed), says she likes the quiet joy and lightness of Sunshine Place. “Confidence, productive me-time, courage to step out of the box, peace, gaining a friend or two. Sunshine Place gives me those,” she says.

Music therapist Czarina Cruel’s sessions have brought encouragement and inspiration to students like Harvey Chua.

The Healing Power of Music

Music therapy instructor Czarina Cruel says that Sunshine Place has been her second home for one and a half years, and “I am having the time of my life.” She says music therapy “is a journey of a thousand steps, faces, experiences and realizations in this corner of the sky with a burst of music, laughter, and yes, sunshine.”

One of her students, Harvey Chua, says that Sunshine Place brings sunshine to her life especially since her husband’s passing six years ago. Here, she meets up with friends and gets involved in activities to make her life more enjoyable.

Gracious Living

Sunshine Place also highlights gracious living with its Ikebana and Porcelain Painting classes.

“Teaching Ikebana at Sunshine Place has been very fulfilling and has given me a lot of joy,” says instructor Marc Tomas. “Seeing young and especially not-so-young members pick up a new skill and hobby and seeing their excitement every time they come to my class gives me a lot of satisfaction.”

Cynthia Heussaff, one of his students, says she enjoys every Sogetsu Ikebana class where “I meet new interesting ladies and our sensei Marc has helped us improve our talent in flower arrangements.”

Porcelain painting instructor Mee Lee Casey says it’s not only about learning a new skill, but “we enjoy the friendship and gathering and occasionally be able to unload our frustrations and worries.”

Tess Colayco, who has been in the class from day one, agrees. “When I think of Sunshine Place, my heart skips, twirls and dances with joy!” she shares. “It’s my ikigai place, a wonderful corner this side of heaven where I meet the nicest people, learn porcelain painting and decoupage, exercise my limbs (and mind) with fellow lolas.”

Dancing Their Hearts out

Members can also enjoy Dancing, and Meditation, Fitness and Therapy classes at Sunshine Place.

As members of the Dekada Class, Bella Pilapil, 71; Marilou “Balot” Prudente, 57; Maria Corazon Mendoza, 71; Cecille Ventura, 50; and Rey Legarda, 57 say they can’t imagine life without Sunshine Place, finding it conducive to learning, sharing wisdom and experiences, and further growth, especially after retirement. After classes, there are lunches and mahjong sessions “to relax and exercise our brains.”

Danny Vinculado, who has been a dance instructor at Sunshine Place for the past 10 years, says his favorite memory would be the times they prepare dance numbers for their Christmas, Valentine’s and Anniversary parties where “it’s so rewarding to see my students having fun.”

One of his students, Erlinda Velasco, has so much fun attending his tap dance classes at 95. “I don’t know how long I’ll be able to do this, but as long as I can follow on my feet and they don’t throw me out, I’ll keep trying. It keeps me young at 95!”

Another student, Cherry Co, says she is now living her dream to become a tap dancer at 53 at Sunshine Place. She also brings her mother Enrica Babao, 84, to the senior hub three times a week. Although her mom’s age and health issues have been challenging for Cherry, Mrs. Babao has been active in dance, salsa, chair dance, music classes and brain enhancement classes. “Mommy was really enjoying,“ she says. “Sunshine gave my mother continuity even if she is a senior. There is life and happiness, being part of the Sunshine Place family.”

* * *

Sunshine Place is located at 56 Jupiter Street, Barangay Bel Air, Makati, Metro Manila.