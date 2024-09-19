Digital TIN, National IDs as valid as physical ones — BIR, PSA

Mandated under Republic Act 11055 enacted in 2018, the national ID program aims to replace over 46 different government IDs such as that from pension funds and provide convenience to the transacting public. Over time, the Department of Information and Communications Technology foresees the ID as a tool to open bank accounts and to digitally transact as a cashless payment system.

MANILA, Philippines — Two government agencies are reminding the public that the digital versions of government IDs are just as valid as the physical ones and can be used for proof of identification in establishments.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) recently shared on its social media accounts a reminder that that the Digital Taxpayer Identification Number or TIN ID is a valid government-issued ID and "can be used as a identification documents of taxpayers for transactions with government and private institutions."

It cited Revenue Memorandum Circular No. 120-2023, which says the Digital TIN ID shall serve as a reference of a taxpayer's TIN.

"It shall be honored and accepted as a valid government-issued identification document of the taxpayers for their transaction in government agencies and institutions, local government units, employers, banks, financial institutions and other relying parties, subject to authentication and verification," the circular continues.

Authentication of Digital TIN IDs, which were launched last year, can be verified online through the ORUS page of the BIR by scanning the code on the Digital TIN ID using a mobile camera.

The Philippine Statistics Authority's (PSA) Assistant National Statistician Emily Pagador said during the the 3rd Philippine Identity Summit that digital versions of the National ID are similarly as valid as their physical counterparts.

The printing of physical cards are on hold with 35 million registered Filipinos still waiting for their ID cards.

"At the end of the day hindi na natin kakailanganin talaga physical because of the digital aspect of our national ID platform. We always go back to — they can access their national ID already and enjoy the benefits of being registered to the national ID system," said Pagador.

She encouraged the public to report companies who do not accept digital National IDs to the PSA.

