Escape to serenity and luxury

Anya Resort Tagaytay general manager Mikel Arriet (right) with chef Chele Gonzalez of Samira by Chele.

There may be many places where you have traveled, but there are only a few where you know you are exactly where you want to be.

Amid the landscape of the verdant hills of Tagaytay lies a jewel of luxury. Anya Resort Tagaytay is a haven of tranquility nestled in the verdant landscapes of Cavite province. Just a 30-minute drive south of the metro, Anya promises a rejuvenating experience for those seeking relaxation and top-notch service. My dear friend and Miladay consultant Mike Mina joined me at this serene sanctuary, and it was exactly what he needed.

A well-heeled traveler as well, he shared that he felt the luxury and opulence at Anya, a member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) that shows its commitment to excellence. We certainly enjoyed basking in the resort suite brimming with luxe amenities and the scent of lemon verbena and lavender: Nespresso machines, duvet comforters, narra wood dressing tables, and well-appointed bathrooms have been created for discriminating guests. You wish you could take it all home.

Discover unparalleled luxury and tranquility at Anya Resort Tagaytay, winner of the Luxury Hideaway Resort-Southeast Region award.

As an SLH, Anya’s design weaves rustic charm and organic materials with the verdant ambiance of its environs. General manager Mikel Arriet toured us around and shared that “The resort offers 72 luxuriously appointed suites, each one a private oasis designed for relaxation. Spacious living areas and private balconies open to breathtaking views of the lush gardens or Taal Volcano, creating a sense of connection with nature.”

You can also calm your mind and body at their award-winning Niyama Wellness Center, with its aromatherapy scents of lavender and orange zest. Yoga classes gently challenge the dexterity of your muscles, giving you a feeling of tranquility. The convergence of aromatherapy, yoga, and meditation here releases blockages. You emerge whole, connected to yourself, others, and the flow of life.

Taking a leisurely walk around the impressive property, I chanced upon guests relaxing solo, families swimming in the three outdoor pools, and couples romantically strolling hand in hand.

Wrap up your dining escapade with Pineapple Pavlova with Fresh Pineapple Ice Cream, Cinnamon and Cloves.

The food at Anya is also delightful. Our group savored special cuisine at Samira by Chele Gonzalez, where you can watch them prepare dishes through glass windows. Chef Chele has prepared new menu variations that became available starting July 1.

He said, “The main courses are a testament to culinary artistry, each dish thoughtfully curated to provide a memorable dining experience, crafted with passion and inspired by flavors from around the world.”

A rejuvenating experience away from the buzzing metro: Anya Resort Tagaytay

I thought of the song Be My Guest as we were served Salmon Tartare on a Crispy Tapioca Cracker, Cheese Puffs, Grilled Iberico Pork Satay Skewers, and Bulalo Tacos.

Then followed slices of Beef Carpaccio, paired with fried capers, parmesan, pine nuts, olive oil, and basil.

Seabass Ceviche featuring pickled onion, ikura, cilantro, and avocado dressing tasted as though it was caught fresh from the ocean.

I have always loved baked Brie in phyllo pastry and candied walnuts; thus, Samira’s Baked Brie wrapped in Jamon Serrano served with honey and baguette toast was a spectacular treat that gently exploded on my taste buds.

Another uniquely prepared version of the Bouillabaisse Soup was created using local seafood, saffron, and fresh herbs.

The Fish, Curry, Mint dish features fresh red snapper with Thai basil, sweet potato and eggplant, while the Pan Seared Red Snapper is served with black-ink mashed potatoes, beurre blanc, and fresh asparagus.

The Smoked Salmon and Tanigue Salad combines smoked pickled cucumber, beetroot, walnuts, celery, and raisins for a refreshing and wholesome dish.

Meat lovers will be delighted by the Oven Glazed Beef Cheeks in Creamy Mushroom Risotto, a dish that epitomizes comfort and sophistication.

The Iberico Pork Chuleta, served with parsnips, wild mustard, burnt red cabbage, and jus, offers a rich and flavorful experience.

For a sweet ending, succumb to the flavors of the Ube Tres Leche with coconut custard and coconut ice cream.

The Pineapple Pavlova, paired with fresh pineapple ice cream infused with cinnamon and cloves, provides a perfect balance of sweetness and spice, ending your meal on a high note.

Last but not least was the moistest, gooiest chocolate crinkles baked to perfection with just the right sprinkling of white confectionery sugar. These cookies are made by charming executive chef Chris Leaning of ADB fame. He makes other flavors like matcha, Nutella, and Choco.

As we watched the sunrise the next morning, we appreciated our surroundings of huge plants, verdant blooms and the cool wind wafting while we debated whether to take a dip in the azure pool or enjoy a casual breakfast at their Anila Poolside Restaurant.

Here, you create your own story of relaxation and luxury.

For more info, email Anya Resort and their award-winning sustainable spa Niyama Wellness Center at reservations@anyaresorts.com or call them at 8657-1640. Follow and message Samira by Chele Gonzalez @samirabychelegonzalez on Instagram.