A rainy celebration for Ambassador Philippe Lhuillier

No one realized that typhoon Carina was going to hit the metropolis when we made our way to the Lhuilliers’ grand Palacio de Memoria in Roxas Boulevard. Surprisingly, there was minimum traffic despite the rains as we were greeted by the amiable Ambassador Philippe Lhuillier and his charming wife, Edna. It was interesting to note that the early birds were Senators Miguel Zubiri, Nancy Binay, Joel Villanueva, Loren Legarda, Cynthia Villar, and JV Ejercito. Some of them had recently been to Madrid to expand trade relations between our country and Spain and were received by King Felipe VI for a private meeting.

Jean Lhuillier, Mark and Em Villar, Bea Lhuillier

Philippe Lhuillier has been one of our longest-serving ambassadors who has always aimed to assist our OFWs and countrymen, promoting tourism and economic development, establishing excellent foreign relations and goodwill in the various countries he has been posted in.

Bunny Campos, Marilou Alejandro

As dinner time was announced, we were escorted to the adjoining tent that was all aglow with numerous crystal chandeliers, lending a magical touch with tables elegantly set with white floral arrangements, accented by candles in individual crystal containers.

Garden tent highlighted by crystal chandeliers and tables set with white flower arrangements

Gaita Fores’s dinner menu was an appetizing array that showcased a crispy Cebu lechon, thin slices of roast beef, turbot with a butter caper sauce and a delicious pappardelle pasta in creamy cheese sauce topped with thin slices of prosciutto.

Despite the soggy weather, numerous friends showed up, proving that this well-liked couple has a steady and supportive group from the couple’s Manila Polo Club tennis group of many decades ago, Edna’s Dumaguete family ties, the Lhuilliers’ Cebu connections, and diplomatic peers led by Spanish Ambassador Miguel Utray.