Patek Philippe: How tech intersects with aesthetics

The opening of Patek Philippe’s Greenbelt boutique has been a very big step for the brand, because now the people behind it feel that they have a space in which they can translate Patek Philippe beautifully just as they do all over the world.

This is according to Deepa Chatrath, general manager for Patek Philippe Southeast Asia. She explains, “The main objective is really to create environments that lend themselves to customers having a nice journey within the store.”

At the prestigious Watches and Wonders Geneva 2024 Salon, Patek Philippe has once again demonstrated its innovative spirit and technical mastery by unveiling a series of remarkable new timepieces. Among these innovations is the brand’s first World Time watch to feature a date display synchronized with local time, a significant advancement for their regular collection. This technical marvel is complemented by the elegant return of the chain-style bracelet in the Golden Ellipse line, showcasing Patek Philippe’s commitment to both form and function.

Patek Philippe has also subtly reinterpreted various collections, including travel watches, calendar watches, and elegantly sporty models. The Twenty~4 ladies’ collection, celebrating its 25th anniversary, also sees new additions. These enhancements reflect the brand’s continuous pursuit of excellence in horology and design.

The 5738/1R-001 Golden Ellipse timepiece with bracelet detail: A new rose gold model with chain style bracelet and sunburst ebony black dial.

The new introductions continue Patek Philippe’s creative momentum. Among these is a major technical advancement in multi-time-zone watches, the debut of a new exclusive chain-style bracelet in the Golden Ellipse collection, and nine fresh interpretations of flagship models, each boasting a variety of functions and external decorations.

Patek Philippe’s latest releases at the Watches and Wonders highlight the brand’s unwavering dedication to innovation and elegance. From groundbreaking technical advancements to exquisite design details, these new timepieces reinforce Patek Philippe’s status as a leader in haute horology. With each new model, the brand continues to push the boundaries of watchmaking, honoring its rich heritage while embracing the future.

“The latest collection is a beautiful representation of certain flagship models that we have,” says Deepa, “and there is always an expectation from Patek Philippe to have a technical innovation as well.”

The Patek Philippe executive amplifies how technical innovation in watchmaking is about constantly refining movements, seeking new ways to tell time, and enhancing the utility of timepieces. Patek Philippe has long been at the forefront of these advancements. Their World Time watch, which allows wearers to see the correct time in 24 different time zones with just the push of a button, has been a hallmark of their innovation.

Deepa Chatrath, general manager for Patek Philippe Southeast Asia: “Our aim is to continuously develop timepieces that are repositories of human knowledge, embodying 500 years of mechanical watchmaking history.”

Now, Patek Philippe has taken this a step further by integrating a date display synchronized with local time into their World Time watch. This means that as you travel across time zones, the watch can automatically adjust the date forward or backward as needed. This feature represents a significant technical advancement, making the World Time watch not only more useful but also more sophisticated in its functionality.

“Our endeavor is not only to make things useful, but also make them beautiful.”

Patek Philippe’s commitment goes beyond utility; they also strive to make their innovations aesthetically pleasing. This ensures that every timepiece is a work of art as well as a marvel of engineering.

“We can easily see the time on our phones, but the purpose of high-end watches, like those crafted by Patek Philippe, goes beyond that. Our aim is to continuously develop timepieces that are repositories of human knowledge, embodying 500 years of mechanical watchmaking history. This tradition represents the collective brilliance of the brightest minds in horology, and at Patek Philippe, we are always pushing the boundaries of what is possible.”

She goes on to say how in times of uncertainty, customers seek items of great value that will not only preserve their worth but also potentially increase in value over time. A Patek Philippe watch is more than just a timepiece; it’s a holder of memories. People purchase a Patek Philippe during happy moments, see it on their loved ones, and it becomes a reminder of those cherished times together. However, it is also crucial that these watches hold their value, which customers deeply appreciate, especially when the market is softer and global sentiment leans towards conservatism. Despite these conditions, Patek Philippe remains strong and continues to attract those who recognize its enduring worth.

We ask Deepa what would be the first sentence to set the tone if there was a Patek Philippe movie.

The 5160/500R 001 rose gold timepiece with hand-engraved decoration

She answers how the story of time and timelessness begins with the earliest perceptions of time, not necessarily with Adam and Eve, but when humans first looked at the sky, observed the sun and the moon, and noticed the changing seasons.

“They sensed that something was moving — the real clock being the universe itself. The instruments we create are meant to capture this movement precisely. So, in capturing this ancient and timeless essence, watchmaking, especially by brands like Patek Philippe, defends something very profound.”

Patek Philippe’s story is about telling time beautifully, she continues. “Historically, watches were more astronomical in nature, reflecting the mystery of the universe. Imagine an opening shot of the Milky Way, symbolizing this cosmic connection. Alternatively, consider a human story: someone sitting with a watch, experiencing a moment in our service center.”

It’s common for Patek to receive watches over 100 years old for service and restoration. Patek Philippe uniquely possesses the discipline to service every piece in its history, requiring every skill, every piece of knowledge, and every component.

Deepa concludes, “Picture someone receiving a watch that their great-grandfather or -grandmother had gifted. This act is like time travel, connecting generations. At the level of craftsmanship and heritage Patek Philippe achieves, these watches become instruments that allow us to transcend time.”

Patek Philippe is exclusively distributed by Lucerne. The Patek boutique is at the ground floor of Greenbelt 3, Esperanza St., Ayala Center, Makati City. For information, visit www.lucerneluxe.com.