Mojo risin’: A tale of set meals and endless mojitos

We’re on our third mojito on Fourth of July Thursday at TGI Friday’s at One Ayala Mall and we’re starting to contemplate the universe and our place in it.

The task at hand is to drink as if you’ve just finished writing the quintessential Filipino novel or something like it. For P345, you can partake of bottomless mojitos in flavors such as classic, lychee, peach, and watermelon. Although the weather is not as apocalyptically dire as it was during April or May, a quaff of classic is still a blessing in usually scorching-when-not-raining Manila.

You need to drink with a full stomach beforehand, though. Sliders and nachos should do the trick, but TGI Friday’s is serving pocket-friendly “Let’s Do Lunch” sets at P350 that are a hit with people on their noontime breaks.

Start with an appetizer. Choose from mac-and-cheese bites, truffle potato crisps, or onion rings. Next, select an entrée. Options include tomato arugula, crispy smoked fish, 6-Spice Chicken, or a grilled cheese sandwich.

Combo of crispy smoked fish with mac-and- cheese bites.

I went with the pairing of truffle potato crisps and 6-Spice Chicken, while Avee the photographer preferred the combo of mac-and-cheese bites with crispy smoked fish. Customers can add classic iced tea for P50, or opt for bottomless servings at P80. But we made up our minds: you can try prying our cold, dead fingers from our glasses of mojito. Ah, the cool and minty sensation the TGI Friday’s drink bestows upon your parched throat — priceless. It’s more than just a nod to a classic cocktail; it’s an embodiment of the chain’s ethos, capturing the essence of relaxation and enjoyment.

TGI Friday’s Philippines director for operations Krissy Dela Cruz, who has been with the food chain for 12 years, talks about how the initiative aims to offer delicious meals at a very affordable price, making it accessible to a broader audience.

Avee Navarro Tan Out to lunch: “Let’s Do Lunch” 6-Spice Chicken set at TGI Friday’s

“My personal favorite is the 6-Spice Chicken,” she informs us. The crispy skin and flavorful meat make it a delightful choice. Paired with the truffle potato chips, it’s a meal Krissy often orders and thoroughly enjoys.

“Over the past 12 years with TGI Friday’s, I have witnessed remarkable growth. During the pandemic, everything seemed uncertain, but we’ve emerged stronger, expanding both in Manila and provincial areas. Our recent openings, such as the one in Bacolod, have been met with great enthusiasm. The acceptance and support from these communities are truly heartwarming.”

We ask Krissy, what if she met a person who’d just crawled out from under a rock and she’s tasked to tell that person about TGI Friday’s?

Rainbow coalition.

“I would say it’s an American restaurant that caters to families and celebrations. It’s a place where every day feels like a Friday, perfect for gathering and enjoying good food and company.”

A place to enjoy endless mojitos and warble on about the inexhaustible mysteries of the universe.

