A new star shines in Cebu

Going to Cebu for a party seemed like an excellent idea when Philippine Tatler’s Irene Martel Francisco extended an invitation to attend the first Nustar Ball.

It proved to be a perfect choice for a select group of Manila invitees, as we were welcomed at the Fili Hotel located in the imposing Robinsons Land’s Nustar Resort and Casino with a mall, luxe shops, casino and top restaurants — literally a one-stop venue for tourists, travelers and local residents.

Nustar Ball tablemates Babette Aquino, Irene M. Francisco, Tina Cuevas, Kenneth Cobonpue, Ching Cruz, Frannie Jacinto, Susan Joven, and Philip Cruz

As Irene explained, “Winnie Nazareth, consultant of Robinsons Land Corporation, wanted to do a ball to celebrate the opening of the Nustar Mall at the Nustar Resort and to raise funds for a worthy cause. Weekly meetings via Zoom, an ocular visit and countless WhatsApp messages with the event planned in over three months — from April this year to July 6.”

Lovely Cebuanas Christine Pelaez, June Alegrado, Alice Woolbright, Ina Ronquillo, and Janine Taylor

New acquaintances were made, as the elegant event started in the ballroom’s foyer with the well-heeled crowd. As we mingled, the vivacious Cebuanos would approach us to say they were friends of friends, happy to welcome us to their city.

In true Tatler fashion, good taste ruled the evening with the tables set with colorful tropical orchids, candles and starched napkins. It was roomy enough, so tablemates were comfortable with enough elbow room, yet cozy enough to converse with each other.

Dashing gentlemen Paolo Marte, Donnie Tantoco, and Paolo Bugayong

As is customary, 100 percent of the ball’s proceeds would go directly to the Cameleon Association, with auctioned items all spoken for with the gentle prodding of hosts David Celdran, Aziza Mondoñedo and auctioneer par excellence Tonico Manahan.

Irene explained, “We wanted to find a very trustworthy beneficiary who works in the Visayas region. Cameleon Association Inc., founded by French national Laurence Ligier, fit our criteria to a T, as they have been helping sexually abused children for over two decades with various centers in the Visayas area, providing a safe and therapeutic environment.”