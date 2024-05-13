A film festival in the City of Smiles

Filmmaker Seymour Sanchez believes his memorable apprenticeship with the recently departed Tikoy Aguiluz will serve him in good stead now that he’s taking his own turn as a film festival director.

Just last week, the Bacolod Film Festival Council (BFFC) chaired by Mayor Alfredo “Albee” Benitez, with Councilor Em L. Ang as co-chairperson, designated Sanchez to spearhead the first staging of the Bacolod Film Festival in September. Film producer Atty. Joji Alonso had recommended him as “the best person to oversee and manage the festival.”

Ten filmmakers — producers, directors, or writers who are bona fide residents of Bacolod — will be selected and provided production grants worth P300,000 each. While the film festival aims to further develop Bacolod City’s film production scene with venues where local filmmakers and producers can showcase their talents, the selected filmmakers would not need to shoot scenes entirely in the city. This was clarified by Councilor Ang, who is also the chairperson of the Sangguniang Panglunsod (SP) Committee on History, Culture and Arts.

With the theme “Stories with a Smile,” the filmfest’s maiden edition is expected to feature films of different genres that are deeply rooted in the rich history of what has been tagged as “City of Smiles.”

Over two decades ago, Sanchez had served as publicity and promotions head of the Cinemanila International Film Festival led by the maverick filmmaker Tikoy Aguiluz, and subsequently as filmfest director of the One La Salle Film Festival under the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. He now says he will always be grateful to have fallen under the guidance of Direk Tikoy, from whom he learned how to effectively schedule a filmfest, forge partnerships with different film societies and cultural groups, and tap local filmmakers, besides such nitty-gritty stuff as securing permits from Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

For the Bacolod filmfest, Sanchez has suggested the possibility of partnering with the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCC) and National Commission for Culture and Arts (NCCA). He has already sought the support of newly appointed FDCP chairperson and CEO Jose Javier “Direk Joey” Reyes, having acted as Technical Consultant for Academic Linkages or Education Consultant of FDCP in the past.

His previous experiences as a communication and film lecturer, freelance writer, content and creative producer, creative and technical consultant, and a former producer for news and current affairs programs should also come in handy. From April 28 to May 4, the festival group visited Bacolod to shoot videos and photos for social media posts and publicity and promotional materials, as what Sanchez used to do for Cinemanila.

An initial meeting with Bacolod-based filmmakers was conducted at the Negros Museum on May 2 to address all possible inquiries. Schools were invited, through their representatives, as well as cultural orgs, film societies, media, and individual filmmakers. Art cards on Direk Peque Gallaga will be posted this week on the occasion of his fourth death anniversary on May 7. It was Gallaga who had pioneered in establishing Bacolod as a constant source of cinema creatives.

Now Sanchez also hopes to draw support from notable Bacolodnons who still champion Gallaga’s cause, among them Joel Torre, Ronnie Lazaro, Dwight Gaston, Mayee Fabregas and Wanggo Gallaga,

Starting on May 29, Kurt Soberano, who won the grand prize in the recent Puregold CinePanalo film festival, will be screening his film Under a Piaya Moon in Bacolod cinemas.

On June 17, the Bacollywood Summer Workshops 2024 start at the Art District in Mandalagan. Formerly known as the Negros Summer Workshops of Direk Peque, the activity now handled by Manny Montelibano has since moved from USLS Bacolod to the Art District, a compound that has become a haven for artists with its art galleries and microcinema.

All of these developments are seen to help build up interest for the September filmfest, for which Mayor Benitez has expressed full support, so that other city officials have been tapped for its organization and conduct. Apart from Councilor Ang, these include Bacolod City Chief Tourism Operations Officer Ma. Teresa Quebrar-Manalili, Public Information Head Carmela Arcolas-Gamboa, and Dr. Frances Mae Ferrer-Llamas, Public Employment and Services Office (Peso) manager, and Local Economic Development and Investment Promotions Officer. On everyone’s minds is how the growing interest of Bacolodnons in film and creative industries would help the city bring more innovative and fresh ideas towards economic growth.

With Seymour Sanchez as filmfest director, the project is in good hands. After all, among his other related distinctions are having been a member of the selection committee of the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival, Cinestudyante and Quisumbing-Escandor Film Festival for Health. He is also a graduate of the 3rd Produire au Sud workshop at the 6th World Film Festival of Bangkok, the 14th Ricky Lee scriptwriting workshop, the first Brillante Mendoza directing class, and the first Active Vista film and media for human rights advocacy workshop. Seymour is the younger brother of the late filmmaker, actor, and writer Sigfreid Barros-Sanchez, and nephew of Chicago-based premier poet Wilfredo Pascua Sanchez.