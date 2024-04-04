From the Oscars to the Skydome: Slash's epic journey to Manila

CEO Vernon Go, COO Happee Sy-Go and their children Winter and London with Slash backstage at Skydome.

On the evening of March 12, music aficionados descended upon the Skydome for an incredible concert experience headlined by none other than the legendary Slash, along with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators. The evening commenced with the powerful opening act of Black Sonic Pearls, igniting the stage promptly at 7 p.m., heralding the start of a night that would etch itself into the annals of rock history.

Slash, with his signature top hat and unparalleled guitar prowess, led his bandmates, Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators (guitarist Frank Sidoris, drummer Brent Fitz, and bassist Todd Kerns), through a marathon setlist that spanned 22 songs. As the stage lights pulsed in rhythm with the music, fans erupted into cheers as the band made their grand entrance. Horns were raised in salute to the rock legends, whose mere presence on stage ignited a palpable energy that electrified the entire venue.

The opening chords of The River is Rising marked the beginning of a wild ride through the band’s extensive catalog of hits. The crowd was treated to extended guitar solos and jams, each punctuated by thunderous applause and cheers from the audience, who eagerly anticipated every riff and chord.

he over-a-decade partnership of Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators: A musical journey that continues to captivate audiences.

Throughout the night, Slash and his bandmates delivered a masterclass in rock performance, showcasing their musical virtuosity with tracks like Driving Rain, Too Far Gone, Back from Cali, and Bent To Fly. One standout moment came during the performance of Wicked Stone, when Slash treated the fans to a captivating 10-minute guitar riff, showcasing his unparalleled mastery of the instrument.

Another memorable moment occurred when the band paid homage to another legendary artist, Elton John, with a scintillating cover of Rocket Man (I Think It’s Gonna Be A Long, Long Time), which elicited an ecstatic response from the crowd.

Amid the musical frenzy, fans clamored to purchase Slash’s official merchandise, including shirts, guitar picks, CDs, and limited signed items, which flew off the shelves in record time. Slash recently performed at the Oscars 2024 on March 11 in Philippine time, leading Myles Kennedy to express admiration for his dedication, stating, “He flew halfway across the world just to play for you!” This sentiment underscored Slash and his band’s unwavering commitment to delivering a night of rock ‘n’ roll.

Bassist Todd Kerns lays down the foundation for an unforgettable show.

As the final notes of fan favorite Anastasia faded into the night, it was clear that “The River is Rising in Manila” had transcended mere entertainment, leaving an indelible imprint on the Manila music scene. The river rose that night, carrying with it the spirit of rock ’n’ roll and solidifying Slash’s legacy as one of the greatest guitarists of all time.

* * *

“The River is Rising in Manila” was brought by Pulp Live World.