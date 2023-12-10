Jung Kook brings the ’90s back with double denim

Jean-ius: BTS singer Jung Kook sparked a frenzy for CK Jeans’ Relaxed Linear Denim Shirt and ’90s Straight Jeans when he wore them to Calvin Klein Jeans’ Tokyo global event this year..

The ’90s are back, and nowhere is it more evident than on Jung Kook, who wore double denim to Calvin Klein Jeans’ Tokyo global event this year and sparked a frenzy for his OOTD of CK Jeans’ Relaxed Linear Denim Shirt and ’90s Straight Jeans.

Whatever the BTS lead singer wears results in a long wait list before it even gets to Calvin Klein stores here, but no worries. All 18 stores and online outlets are well-stocked with the fall-winter 2023 collection, which includes Jung Kook’s outfit and the CK Jeans jackets and caps he likes to wear on flights abroad.

Calvin Klein recently opened a 129.3-sqm store in Central Square Mall, featuring floor-to-ceiling portraits of Jung Kook and Jennie from Blackpink that are totally selfie-worthy. On display are this season’s jeans featuring ‘90s-inspired silhouettes updated with new fits and washes. Jung Kook’s 90s Straight Jeans sport a relaxed, straight-leg silhouette for a classic fit, while the Authentic Straight Jeans are the ultimate easy fit with a classic, straight-cut leg. The Authentic Bootcut Jeans feature slim legs and a flared hem for a retro yet modern look. The High Rise Wide Leg Jeans sit high on the waist with a wide leg fit for a casual look. The High Rise Straight Jeans reinterpret CK’s archival 1978 waist-defining straight jeans — classic pockets, a leg-lengthening side seam, and signature Calvin Klein hardware and leather badge. The 90s Loose Jeans feature a lower rise and wide, straight legs for an ultra-relaxed, ’90s aesthetic, while the Slim Fit Stretch Jeans are made with flexible stretch denim for enhanced movement, all-day comfort and a slim silhouette.

Selfie space: The newly opened Calvin Klein store in Central Square Mall, BGC, features larger-than-life portraits of Jung Kook and Jennie Kim.

Jung Kook’s look wouldn’t be complete without the denim shirt or jacket. The Slim Denim Shirt offers soft and easy layering with a tailored fit. The Vintage Indigo Denim Button-Down Easy Shirt is made from an extra-soft cotton stretch blend for easy, versatile styling.

Issa Pressman in front of Jung Kook’s portrait at the Calvin Klein Central Square Mall store.

Crafted from rigid cotton denim, the Regular 90s Denim Jacket offers an authentic ’90s fit with a pointed collar, flap chest pockets and branded hardware; the Cropped 90s Trucker Jacket offers a classic style in an abbreviated silhouette, while the Future Archive Denim Trucker Jacket is a versatile wardrobe staple styled with dual chest pockets, button closures and top-stitching details for added structure and a distinctly Calvin Klein look.

Along with Jung Kook, the current campaign stars Thai actor, singer and model Bright Vachirawit, Japanese model Maryel Uchida and Chinese actor Kuan Chen sporting the newest collections, themed “One with nature” and featuring earthy tones, while the Hyper Real and Galaxy lines play around with color, metallics and futuristic logos.

