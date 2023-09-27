^

Kashieca by Lucy Torres-Gomez & Urban Revivo x Caroline Hu bring back romantic elegance

Marbbie Tagabucba - The Philippine Star
September 27, 2023 | 12:00am
Lucy Torres-Gomez, incorporates romantic lace to classic blouses for Kashieca and highlights the pencil skirt silhouette, as seen on Miss Universe Philippines 2013 Ariella Arida.

So you have meetings during the day but you have a date after 5 or dinner at the newest hotspot with your friends. It’s the “-ber” months, after all, and with the uncooperative weather and traffic jams, the comeback of the “going-out top,” a 2010 standby (millennials know), returns to take you through your back-to-back commitments — with the added mood boost of wearing something so flattering.

Lucy Torres-Gomez, the incumbent mayor of Ormoc City and one of the Philippines’ best-dressed women, knows the power of a classic, elegant silhouette. Her personal style complements Kashieca’s timeless, feminine aesthetic since their first collaboration in 2007, and has since progressed into Torres-Gomez’s answer to the contemporary woman’s need for elevated essentials.

Delicate lace brings a touch of romance to the structure of a mock-neck blouse and a camisole, spotted on Miss Universe Philippines 2013 Ariella Arida. Tank tops are ultra-flattering with a racerback neckline. The essential pencil skirt comes sleek and structured (as seen on Torres-Gomez) and relaxed in a tulip skirt with a functional tie detail so you’re always comfortable. The shirt dress can be dressed up or down with some accessories or a change of shoes.

New York-based indie designer Caroline Hu, best-known for her maximalist romanticism, toughens up with Chinese fast-luxury brand Urban Revivo’s contemporary urban style.

New York-based indie designer Caroline Hu, best-known for her maximalist romanticism, toughens up with Chinese fast-luxury brand Urban Revivo’s contemporary urban style in this collaboration collection. Exuberant layers of tulle go sensual in black. Prints of oil-painted flowers, blown up in silky fabric, are as glamorous as they are passionate. Styled by STAR’s David Milan, voluminous pieces are grounded by body-skimming ones. It’s a versatile collection that allows you to show some skin or just hint at it with something sheer and dramatic.

Urban Revivo didn’t hold back on designer details that Hu is known for, like pleats, exquisite embroidery, and fine tailoring — no matter the era, they never go out of style.

Follow @kashieca and @urbanrevivo.philippines for updates.

