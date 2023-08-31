^

Dhruv mesmerizes Manila with a spectacular performance

OMG - Gracie Go - The Philippine Star
August 31, 2023 | 12:00am
Dhruv mesmerizes Manila with a spectacular performance
PULP Live World CEO Vernon Go with Dhruv and his band.
JOEL H. GARCIA

An electrifying aura filled the air as music enthusiasts and fans gathered at The Podium Hall last July 25 for Dhruv Live in Manila. Dhruv Sharma, simply known as Dhruv, set the stage ablaze with his soulful tunes and captivating performance.

The Indian-born, Singaporean-American singer is one of the most promising new artists in the music industry. He made his debut in 2019 with his single Double Take, and by 2021, the song had gone global, with millions of TikTok videos using it as a soundtrack. He eventually released more songs with themes based on his personal experiences that everyone could relate to.
As the clock struck 8 p.m. and Dhruv emerged onstage, the crowd greeted him with applause and cheers. He kicked off his set with his song Airplane Thoughts. He expertly wove together his hit songs, including the heartwarming Moonlight, soul-stirring Vulnerable and many more. He also stunned his fans with We Were Young, a song he penned when he was 15 and had never performed onstage before.
One of the night’s highlights was Dhruv’s interaction with his fans, who shared personal stories behind some of his most beloved songs. Dhruv took a moment to express his heartfelt gratitude to his Filipino fans.

Singing for his Filipino fans

“I’m really, really happy to see you guys here,” Dhruv said. As the night progressed, the excitement in the air continued to build. Dhruv saved his biggest hit, Double Take, for the grand finale, creating an explosive end to an already phenomenal show. The crowd sang along, their voices blending harmoniously with the artist’s, creating a powerful and emotional crescendo that reverberated throughout The Podium Hall.

Dhruv looking at his fans among the crowd

Dhruv took everyone to the place of their dreams when he decided to do a surprise Meet and Greet for all the attendees after his show. Everyone had the chance to talk and take pictures with him.

From the electrifying atmosphere to the soul-stirring performances, Dhruv showcased why he is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. As the crowd dispersed, they left with hearts full of joy and anticipation for the next time Dhruv would grace the Philippines with his talent.

* * *

“Dhruv Live in Manila” was powered by Eventim Live Asia and Pulp Live World.

