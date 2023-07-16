^

Revitalizing the tourism and wellness industry

Lai S. Reyes - The Philippine Star
July 16, 2023 | 12:00am
Revitalizing the tourism and wellness industry
Enjoy a refined atmosphere adorned with delectable gourmet bites and expertly crafted cocktails at the Anya Elite Club Member's Lounge.

As international and local tourism continues to grow in the Philippines, travelers are constantly on the lookout for unique, immersive, and memorable experiences during their stay.

The Anya Hospitality Group (AHG) helps revitalize the tourism and wellness industry further by adding new properties and offerings to its portfolio.

To support the growth of their industry clients, AHG’s five pillars — branding, hotel & resort management, wellness & spa management, revenue management, and consultancy services — poise each property as one of the distinguished luxe relaxation hubs in the country.

Blissful stays

Private dining at Samira by Chele Gonzalez

The AHG flagship project is Anya Resort Tagaytay, which celebrated six years of providing luxury services this July. The property, which is nestled amid the cool climes of the Tagaytay corridor, was recognized by the World Luxury Awards as a Luxury Hideaway Resort in the Regional category for Southern Asia. The World Luxury Awards likewise awarded Anya’s Niyama Wellness Center as a Luxury Sustainable Spa, while Samira by Chele Gonzalez was awarded Luxury Resort Restaurant, both in the Global categories.

AHG also introduces the final phase of development Anya Villas that are designed in harmony with nature and surrounding greenery. Moreover, with the Anya Elite Club Membership, all guests are automatically Bronze members upon staying one night at the resort.

Anya enhances the feeling of luxury through good food as the award-winning dining outlet, Samira by Chele Gonzalez, introduces a new tasting menu that harnesses the power of fire to satisfy discriminating palates, with pleasurable meals of grilled lobster and tenderloin.

AHG is also set to inaugurate a new addition to its roster of managed properties called Reside Siargao toward end of 2024.

Natural wellness

EWR skin health analyzer at Niyama Wellness Center evaluates your skin’s age

For the ultimate in relaxation, Niyama Wellness Center now offers osteopathic treatments that aim to improve your overall health and wellness by treating the whole person rather than just the symptoms.

With a focus on preventive healthcare, Dr. John Paul Prado, doctor of Osteopathy, has trained and certified Niyama’s spa therapists in treatments such as osteopathic manipulative therapy (OMT), a type of hands-on, natural “manual medicine” treatment that involves moving and manipulating a person's muscles and joints in order to help diagnose, treat and prevent certain conditions.

AHG managing director Juan Roca says the new experiences are designed to offer a truly signature Anya staycation.

“The new exciting offerings strengthen our commitment to providing unique guest experiences. There’s always something new to look forward to at Anya, but one thing remains constant — world-class service as you please,” Roca added.

 

 

For inquiries, call 09178527604, SMS 0908-8189418, email [email protected], or visit AHG.com.ph.

