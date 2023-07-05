Timezone beauty queens, GMA Sparkle Teens step into the Timezone

MANILA, Philippines — “Time for Fun,” the catchphrase of Timezone, was definitely the order of the day as the leading entertainment center opened at the 2nd floor, Expansion Wing (Civic Drive), Festival Mall, Filinvest City, Alabang, Muntinlupa.

The brand is a joint venture between Ayala Land Inc. and TEEG. It is the country’s leading Family Entertainment Center (FEC) with more than 50 outlets nationwide. Since 1978, when it was founded in Perth, Australia, the brand has provided an exciting social experience for people of all ages.

Along with a select and lucky few guests, restless teen stars and regal beauty queens had a fun-filled time trying out the state-of-the-art interactive games, family-friendly rides, barkada activities and high-tech attractions n its 920 sqm venue boasting more than 80 games.

Top row L-R: Naomi Park, Gaea Mischa, Selina Griffin, Patricia Coma, Aya Domingo, Ashley Rivera, James Graham, Antonio Vinzon, John Clifford, Lee Victor. Bottom row: Lei Angela, Charlie Fleming.

Timezone president and general manager Rafael Prats Jr. led a bevy of beauties as they bonded over games all over the spacious arcade. Justine Gabionza (Miss Tourism Queen International 2006),

Christi McGarry (Miss Intercontinental 2015 First Runner-up), Marie Ann Umali (Binibining Pilipinas World 2009, supermodel Kim Ross and actress Ashley Rivera immensely enjoyed bowling, some even in their high heels!

The family, Filipinos being blessed as close-knit, is the primary market of the brand, as it offers its venues as suitable for gatherings and creating happy memories. As a stress-relieving setting, the brand also aims to attract the upwardly mobile young adults who want to unwind and enjoy their free time after a hard day at work.

As a safe, friendly, and fun environment, the entertainment park is for teenagers such as GMA Network’s Sparkle Teens such as Naomi Park, Gaea Mischa, Selina Griffin, Patricia Coma, Aya Domingo, James Graham, Antonio Vinzon, John Clifford, Lee Victor, Lei Angela,and Charlie Fleming.

Among the games that enticed the teens are Billiards; Tower of Tick, a machine that can be played by four different players, all with the same goal of getting the highest value of tickets;

At the Slam N Jam Extreme, the best game to perfect their free-throw prowess, the teen boys unleashed their inner Lebron James and Nikola Jokic. There is also the Wangan Maxi Tune 6RR, which is the upgrade for the widely played video racing game of all time for a more intense race.

The energetic teens also sang to their heart’s content at the Sound Stage Karaoke Booth, which is soundproof so they can sing solo, a duet or have the entire barkada jam like they have their own band.

At the brand's Festival Mall branch, everyone can enjoy hassle-free play with a state-of-the-art tap-card system, allowing convenient reloading of Powercards both in-store and online via the Fun App.

The Powercard, a plastic reusable card that is used to play the game machines, may be used anytime as long as it’s in active status within 12 months and can be used at all of the brand's outlets.