Another Feather in Jo Ann Bitagcol's Fashion Cap

Jo Ann Bitagcol. Fashion followers are all familiar with the name — a model so loved and whose career spans decades and who continues to dominate the runways of choice events with her signature straightforward manner as a designer favorite. A truly perfect mannequin with the most exacting attributes and attitude. But beneath her shy and quiet demeanor lie strong, loud and profound thoughts and sensibilities mostly expressed through her various new pursuits and inclinations.

I have come to know her better and deeper as we’ve spent much time together being co-merchants in Katutubo Pop-up Market, midway through the lockdown and many succeeding months and years thereafter. She has, for sometime now, been growing her own label — Bitagcol — where she has infused her photographic work into special fabrics cut into unique, covetable fashion pieces. Over daily lunches, snacks, cocktails and casual dinners, we’ve exchanged stories and ideas — special moments when she shared her personal points of view, sometimes her silence, and most often, her heart. Jo, as she is to me, doesn’t speak much about herself as she is endearingly humble. She speaks through her work and calling, all creative in nature, by executing her vision and exercising an extraordinary work ethic. And not one to rest on her laurels, she furthers her skills by attending sewing and pattern workshops under talented designer and mentor, Jojie Lloren. Very hardworking and self-reliant, her relentless growth and ultimate success as a creator are inevitable.

The Tita Madame Baro Top and Tita Sweater

Inspired some years ago by her circle of artistic friends and with a slight nudge from designer, Joey Samson, she debuted her eponymous line with printed silk scarves bearing her immaculate photographs of well-preserved heritage pieces such as the baro’t saya, barong tagalog, suklay and peineta. The brand presented an undeniable homage to our culture and history by way of fashion with a winning, fresh approach. It has since evolved into a full fashion line of unisex tops, robes and pullovers, along with feminine tops and skirts, earning itself a veritable assembly of devoted fans and clients who snap pieces from every collection. Its styles and silhouettes captivate all ages of the fashion crowd. The Bitagcol stamp, with its strong visual appeal and messaging, is distinct, easily identifiable and clearly all its own.

As a fourth anniversary offering, Jo Ann launches the Tao Collection, a triumphant collaboration with artist and collector Gino Gonzales, featuring digitized photo prints of venerable heirloom objects affixed in assorted whimsical compositions. “I have been fascinated with Mr. Mauro Malang’s work lately and was eventually inspired to create my own version of women,” she says. The series of assemblages resemble human forms in adorable, amusing fashion, akin to playful sketches. At the recent event launch in Rhett Eala’s Concept Store in Greenbelt 5, old friends, with guests in tow, came to view the fashion line, which flew off the shelves early into the party. Through the afternoon until early evening, guests came and stayed to enjoy and absorb an atmosphere dripping with fashion, artistry and friendships.

Reversible Tita Madame Wrap Dress

“Bitagcol is about honoring one’s self, roots, ancestors and family. Everything is created out of love and good intentions,” Jo Ann explains about her brand. It is an unmistakable statement conveyed in each of her designs, gaining for her a beloved foothold on the fashion sphere.

* * *

The Tao collection is available at the Rhett Eala Concept Store in Greenbelt 5, Ayala, Makati City.