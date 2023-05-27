Dmark beauty celebrates self love

DMARK Beauty Corporation, led by its CEO, the ever-inspiring “beautypreneur” Nikki Tang, organized a one-day workshop entitled “I Love Me with Dr. Joni and Nikki” held at Chef Jessie Rockwell Club restaurant in Makati City. Helmed by well-respected dermatologist Dr. Joni Dizon together with Nikki, the exclusive affair was an opportunity to further promote the importance of self-love to several empowered women and noted personalities from the business and social circles.

Everyone was eager to learn each other’s secrets to timeless aging, while Dr. Joni shared valuable and insightful information about the Pyramid of Beauty, as recommended by topnotch doctors worldwide. It was a wonderful occasion of learning, connecting, and sharing.

Meanwhile, several attendees were lucky enough to win some of the renowned and highly effective products from brands such as Bioderma, Heliocare, and Puressentiel that DMARK Beauty carries.

FCCP celebrates 43rd anniversary with ‘The Ilustrado’

The hardworking Friends for Cultural Concerns of the Philippines (FCCP) officers behind the success of “The Ilustrado” gala: Immediate past president Martin Lopez, gala co-chair and secretary Ningning de Ocampo, vice president Terry Tambunting, and gala chairman and newly elected president Noel Gonzales

The Friends for Cultural Concerns of the Philippines (FCCP) celebrated its 43rd anniversary with a grand gala entitled “The Ilustrado,” held at the prestigious National Museum of Fine Arts (NMFA) in Manila.

Led by FCCP immediate past president Martin Lopez and vice president Terry Tambunting, together with gala chairman and newly elected president Noel Gonzales and co-chair and secretary Ningning de Ocampo, the momentous event proved to be an unforgettable evening that celebrated the beauty of both visual and performing arts.

In a display of unwavering support, the FCCP board of directors, including prominent individuals such David Ackerman (as represented by his wife, Mache Ackerman), Yoli Ayson, past presidents Nonie Basilio and Cristina Caedo, Letty Hahn, Gilda Salonga, Dr. Raul Sunico, Sol Tan Gatue, Baby Tan, and past president Mimi Valerio, all worked tirelessly to ensure the event’s success.

Guests were treated to a captivating museum tour, where FCCP scholars mesmerized with their music and dance performances in specific areas in various art halls of the NMFA. The enchantment continued with cocktails in the Osmeña Hall and a delectable sit-down dinner at the reception hall prepared by the renowned Ilustrado restaurant based in Intramuros.

Laarni Montemayor, Danelyn Sumaylo, Caroline Marie Duque, and Hoseki founder Faico

Young harpist Kris Gonzalez serenaded everyone with his extraordinary talent while a captivating tutti presentation capped off the evening.

Notably, the proceeds from this fundraising affair will go towards supporting FCCP scholars’ tuition and/or travel expenses here in the country and abroad. This noteworthy cause highlights the organization’s commitment to nurturing and empowering talented individuals who will shape the future of the arts. The event will forever be remembered as a night of cultural celebration and philanthropic endeavors.

