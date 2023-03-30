^

Ever Bilena celebrates 40 years

OMG - Gracie Go - The Philippine Star
March 30, 2023 | 12:00am
Ever Bilena celebrates 40 years
Ever Bilena’s founder and CEO Dioceldo Sy with chief sales and marketing officer Denice Sy
STAR / File

Ever Bilena Cosmetics, Inc. celebrated its four decades in the beauty industry on March 21 at the SMX Convention Center with a huge gathering of at least 500 guests.

Aptly called “Forty Years With You,” the event showcased an LED tunnel that displayed visuals from its humble beginnings until present day, while also highlighting how Ever Bilena has been part of every Filipina’s story.

Hosted by Janeena Chan and Show Suzuki, Ever Bilena also honored prominent women in business, philanthropy, and political figures in line with international women’s month. Among them, Tessie Sy-Coson, Robina Gokongwei-Pe, Alice Eduardo, Dolly de Leon, Karen Davila, Ana Patricia Non, Sen. Imee Marcos, and Sen. Risa Hontiveros.

Ever Bilena announced its upcoming partnership with the Philippines’ most prestigious national pageants, including Binibining Pilipinas, Miss Universe Philippines, Miss World Philippines, Miss Earth, and Mutya Ng Pilipinas, which was each represented by their respective titleholders.

The company also demonstrated their heart to give back with a P3 million donation made generously to Hope For Lupus, Red Cross, and Plastic Bank.

Other notable figures in attendance included businesspeople Hans Sy, Herbert Sy, Ambassador Gerard Ho of Singapore, Ambassador Michel Parys of Belgium, Ambassador Michele Boccoz of France, celebrities Alex Gonzaga, Francine Diaz, Herlene Nicole Budol, Christian Bautista, Ara Mina, Daiana Menezes, Nadia Montenegro, and Dianne Medina.

EVER BILENA

