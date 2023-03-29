^

It's drop 2 for Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama

Anna Martelino - The Philippine Star
March 29, 2023 | 12:00am
It's drop 2 for Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama
Avant-garde Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama with the Louis Vuitton Capucines bag she collaborated on

Louis Vuitton is pleased to unveil images from the advertising campaign for Drop 2 of “Creating Infinity,” the Maison’s exclusive collaboration with avant-garde Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

Following a debut chapter highlighting Louis Vuitton’s interpretation of Kusama’s most iconic signature, the Dots, the Maison plays up the artist’s expressive, joyful spirit in new motifs and a campaign lensed by the photographer Steven Meisel.

Acting as canvases, ambassadors and friends of the house — including Lea Seydoux, Cate Blanchett, Justin Timberlake, Naomi Osaka, Hoyeon, and Zhou Dongyu — pose for a series of playful portraits embellished with colorful, expressionistic statements inspired by some of Yayoi Kusama’s most distinctive motifs. Radiant Pumpkins, colorful Faces, Flowers, and Infinity Dots and Nets appear on the iconic Capucines and Monogram accessories; motifs that are reprised in vibrant beauty looks by the makeup artist Pat McGrath, with hair by Guido, creative direction by Ferdinando Verderi, and styling by Carine Roitfeld.

Creations from Drop 2 of the Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama collaboration will be available in-store worldwide on March 31.  In Manila, Louis Vuitton will have a creative display in the store that will be launched on the same day.

Drop 2 of “Creating Infinity,” Louis Vuitton’s exclusive collaboration with Yayoi Kusama, plays up the artist’s expressive, joyful spirit in new motifs and a campaign lensed by the photographer Steven Meisel.
Yayoi Kusama’s most distinctive motifs, like Radiant Pumpkins, colorful Faces, Flowers, and Infinity Dots and Nets appear on the iconic Capucines and Monogram accessories.

* * *

Louis Vuitton boutiques are located on the G/F of Greenbelt 3, Ayala Center, Makati, and The Shoppes at Solaire Resort and Casino, Aseana Avenue, Parañaque City.

