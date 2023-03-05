Leah with the angels

I was having an ordinary day when I received a text from my son. “Butch Tan posted. Someone named Leah passed away.”

“His wife?” I was shocked.

“I’m not sure,” Gino replied.

I rushed to Facebook. There was a lovely photograph of Leah with a vague inscription from her husband, Butch Tan: “Leah is now with the angels.” I could almost hear my heart break into a thousand pieces.

Who is Butch Tan? He’s a UP graduate of Marine Biology who came to work for the Coca-Cola Group at McCann-Erickson Philippines sometime in the early 1980s. He and Linda Barretto worked with our boss George Balagtas, who has since passed away, and me. We worked very closely together with Tessie Tomas, Roger Rigor, Kathleen Mojica and Annie Eleosida.

In the beginning Butch dragged himself around dropping in on any of us in the evenings or on weekends until he met Leah Luna, a pretty dermatologist. They married. I remember their wedding. They didn’t sit at the presidential table, though they had one for the parents and godparents. They sat at a separate table together, just the two of them, so very much in love.

Then life took over. Butch left McCann, worked with Coca-Cola and eventually worked with McCormick. He grew up, matured, grew into a more responsible person, was wonderful as a husband and father. They had three children — two sons and one daughter. We didn’t see each other very much but the few times we did, I enjoyed seeing Leah. She was smart, very pleasant. I was sure she was a great dermatologist.

I remember before the pandemic my husband and I went to the Potenciano Hospital on EDSA though I don’t remember what for. We got into the elevator and there and I saw two women — one who looked very familiar and another who was an old classmate. Finally it dawned on my aging brain that the familiar one was Leah. We were so glad to see each other. That’s when I put her on my bucket list: I must have her look at my skin. She must be an outstanding dermatologist.

Last August, Linda Barretto passed away. She was Butch’s contemporary at McCann. Butch and Leah were there at the lunch with Jojun and Patty Loanzon, Kathleen Mojica, Dulce Aristorenas, Tessie Tomas and me. We had fun together. She looked perfectly normal. I never would have imagined she was sick at all. Then suddenly I get this notice from my son, then from Butch, then from Lorie Reyes, my buddy at Coca-Cola Bottlers. We did not know why Leah left or how she went. We were just told she was with the angels now.

It was Friday, Feb. 24. My driver texted to tell me he had no work that day. I had found him work when I no longer needed him on a daily basis but on days when he has no work he drives for me. I was pleased because now he could drive me to see Leah. Tessie Tomas and I made a date to meet there after lunch.

Butch described himself as looking like a Dirty Old Man (DOM). He was carrying his camera and taking pictures of everyone. That’s his hobby. He takes excellent photographs. Tessie had gotten there ahead of me and was talking to Jessy, the only daughter of Leah and Butch, who now manages a UP sports team. I saw Ricky Reyes, who worked with me at Coca-Cola and for a while in J. Romero & Associates. He is tall, handsome enough, and always eats ravenously. Typically he was standing and snacking by the buffet table. I didn’t know his wife Aring was with him. She sat quietly apart until I saw her when I was about to leave. Soon Lorie Reyes and his wife Terri arrived. Once upon a time we were all close friends bound together by Coca-Cola. Now we see each other when one of us goes. It’s really so sad.

Jessy told us that her mom had gone because of cancer. Many years ago she had cancer of the breast and had it treated. She was a doctor after all. But she hated the chemotherapy and the rest of the treatment. When she had a recurrence she refused to have it treated. She decided to lead a normal life. She lived for 21 years. “That’s fantastic,” I said.

I was so pleased to hear that because that’s exactly what I plan to do. Every once in a while I feel maybe I am sick with something. After all, I’m 78 years old. Should I go to a doctor and have myself examined? If he tells me I have cancer, I’ll freeze with fear. My choice is to take my StemEnhance and live a normal life. That and every night I pray for instant death. I hope God will listen to my prayer. Then I will be truly happy and smiling in my coffin.

