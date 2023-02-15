Philipp Plein waves aloha to Manila

Philipp Plein’s new collection reveals a fun, flashy summer vibe. Strong bright hues in Hawaiian-inspired imagery dominate the collection. It greets you with a strong “Aloha,” expressing happy and cheery moods with its loud and striking pieces.

Bright green hues and floral print sets the mood of the collection. It transitions to muted-toned suits and jackets before jumping back into livelier and cheerier looks. Hawaiian-printed tikis, dolphins and palm trees dominate the menswear pieces. Hot pink and yellow dresses accessorized with fancy handbags give the idea of chill yet powerful dressing for the ladies. Glimmering black evening looks complete the collection, showcasing a complete range of day or night pieces to choose from.

Aloha, Philipp Plein: Hawaiian-printed tikis, dolphins and palm trees for the men; hot pink and yellow dresses accessorized with fancy handbags for a powerful-yet-chill vibe for the ladies.

The tropical feel of it all is a refreshing departure from the usual dark and fierce persona that the brand has built through the years.

Globally, Philipp Plein is constantly strengthening and empowering its identity, unique positioning and maximalist expression. Known in the fashion luxury industry for its unconventional voice and style, the brand is considered as one of the most disruptive brands in the fashion luxury landscape. In the Philippines, select pieces will already be available at multi-brand store Moressi.

A Philipp Plein client is unique in character, self-confident, someone who stands out in the crowd. According to Plein, “I live the brand. I have to be the brand. If I didn’t do it I wouldn’t be successful.” The brand’s strength is given by the presence of its founder and creator. His brand constantly raises his ethos: “My story is unconventional, my message is provocative.”

* * *

Philipp Plein is available at Moressi Shangri-La Plaza, S Maison, and Okada in the Philippines. Contact Moressi at +63917-8539500. For more info, follow @moressiph on Instagram or shop online at www.moressiph.com.