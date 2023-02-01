^

Lifestyle

An all-black affair

MY LIPS ARE SEALED...SOMETIMES - Maurice Arcache - The Philippine Star
February 1, 2023 | 12:00am
An all-black affair
Lina Sullivan
Photos by Alex Van Hagen powered by MAC Center

Businesswoman and wine connoisseur Lina Sullivan, wife of British national David Sullivan, celebrated her birthday at the Golden Ballroom of Okada Manila.

The celebrant, who is also the charter president of Rotary Club of Makati Ayala and District 3830 officer, stood out in a Roulette Esmilla and JC Regalado champagne gown, palanggas.

The black-motif event was attended by Lina’s family — husband David, children Marvin, Kim, Abby and Harry Sullivan — and friends, who feted her with heartwarming messages and well-wishes, gifts unmatched by material things, naturellement!

Abby Sullivan, Kim Castillo, Harry Sullivan, Mars Castillo

OKADA MANILA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
WATCH: Dave Bautista shows his Filipino pride through tattoos, reveals covering one due to a 'former anti-gay friend'

WATCH: Dave Bautista shows his Filipino pride through tattoos, reveals covering one due to a 'former anti-gay friend'

By Kristofer Purnell | January 5, 2023 - 4:05pm
Actor and former wrestler Dave Bautista loves getting tattoos of things he considers dear to him and tells his life story,...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
WATCH: Dave Bautista shows his Filipino pride through tattoos, reveals covering one due to a 'former anti-gay friend'

WATCH: Dave Bautista shows his Filipino pride through tattoos, reveals covering one due to a 'former anti-gay friend'

By Kristofer Purnell | January 5, 2023 - 4:05pm
Actor and former wrestler Dave Bautista loves getting tattoos of things he considers dear to him and tells his life story,...
Lifestyle
fbtw
WATCH: Dave Bautista shows his Filipino pride through tattoos, reveals covering one due to a 'former anti-gay friend'

WATCH: Dave Bautista shows his Filipino pride through tattoos, reveals covering one due to a 'former anti-gay friend'

By Kristofer Purnell | January 5, 2023 - 4:05pm
Actor and former wrestler Dave Bautista loves getting tattoos of things he considers dear to him and tells his life story,...
Entertainment
fbtw
I am sick

I am sick

By Barbara Gonzalez Ventura | 10 days ago
Mother, mother I am sick, call the doctor very quick,
Lifestyle
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Belle Mariano stuns in custom-made Fancis Libiran gown at PMPC 35th Star Awards

Belle Mariano stuns in custom-made Fancis Libiran gown at PMPC 35th Star Awards

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Belle Mariano and her "He's Into Her" co-star Donny Pangilinan accepted the German Moreno Power Tandem of the Year, which...
Lifestyle
fbtw
In photos: 'Parasite' set, 'Squid Game' costumes among highlights of V&A Museum's K-pop, K-drama exhibit
Exclusive

In photos: 'Parasite' set, 'Squid Game' costumes among highlights of V&A Museum's K-pop, K-drama exhibit

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 hours ago
From the costumes of K-pop stars like G-Dragon and PSY, to the original sets and props of cult K-dramas like "Crash Landing...
Lifestyle
fbtw
How did Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders meet?

How did Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders meet?

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
As initially reported by news outlet Dispatch, Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders first met in Italy while the Korean...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Song Joong Ki living with new wife Katy Louise Saunders in Itaewon villa - report

Song Joong Ki living with new wife Katy Louise Saunders in Itaewon villa - report

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 hours ago
Korean actor Song Joong Ki, who recently announced he is expecting a baby with his new wife Katy Louise Saunders, is reportedly...
Lifestyle
fbtw
A lucky year for the Horse, says Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau

A lucky year for the Horse, says Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 14 hours ago
Kicking off like a real horse and raring to go? But hold your horses for a moment and first find out what the scenario would...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with