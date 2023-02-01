An all-black affair

Businesswoman and wine connoisseur Lina Sullivan, wife of British national David Sullivan, celebrated her birthday at the Golden Ballroom of Okada Manila.

The celebrant, who is also the charter president of Rotary Club of Makati Ayala and District 3830 officer, stood out in a Roulette Esmilla and JC Regalado champagne gown, palanggas.

The black-motif event was attended by Lina’s family — husband David, children Marvin, Kim, Abby and Harry Sullivan — and friends, who feted her with heartwarming messages and well-wishes, gifts unmatched by material things, naturellement!