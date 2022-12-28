#EatPrayLove in Lipa

There is always a reason to smile. In Lipa City, there are a thousand and one reasons to smile.

There exists a nearby place where the aroma of freshly roasted coffee wafts in the air, where majestic mountain ranges, verdant vegetation, heritage churches and ancestral homes abound and where progress is epitomized as well.

Welcome to Lipa, the city that invites you to simply #EatPrayLove. Conceptualized by the dynamic Eric Africa, who is the well-loved “dad” of the city, being the mayor, his mandate and motto is collectively and infectiously echoed into action.

In Lipa, life is synonymous with wellness, progress, creativity, places of faith, dining, beautiful resorts and hotels, among the largest shopping-outlet complexes, sprawling farms and commercial estates.

Indefatigable Joel Umali Pena, who heads the Lipa City Tourism Council and is one of the key people behind the 25-year-old Big Ben Complex in Lipa, led our gregarious group, as we discovered the plethora of sights, tastes, sounds and flavors this heavenly haven has to offer.

Today, Malarayat doesn’t just resound with the prospects of an enticing round of golf and a sumptuous bowl of the famed lomi noodle soup, it also boasts of being a wedding, dining and lodging destination. Partnering with Agrikultura fresh flowers and plants, one will appreciate such creations that adorn the Malarayat ambiance.

Casa de Segunda is a hermitage of storied romance and elegance. Home to the illustrious Katigbak family, it was here where our national hero, Jose Rizal, was first enamored by the attractive and beguiling Segunda Solis-Katigbak. Visit memory lane and imagine the youthful Segunda being serenaded by the debonaire Rizal, who was admired by many yet only had eyes for Segunda. Such was the precocious infatuation that took place in this home that is as precious then as it remains today.

We had the privilege of meeting Tita Lilet Dimayuga Malabanan, grandchild of Segunda, who shared that her lola was set to marry prominent gentleman Manuel Luz, whom Segunda bore nine children with. One of them was National Artist for Visual Arts Arturo Luz. We all agreed that Tita Lilet is indeed a living treasure of Lipa.

A trip to Lipa wouldn’t be complete without a visit to the San Sebastian Cathedral, where famous star Vilma Santos married Ralph Recto, now a congressman. Marvel at the pre-war pure silver altar with a resplendent tabernacle. This legendary jewel is considered a miracle site because Lipa was burned to the ground during the Japanese occupation, yet this church and some heritage homes remained unscathed. The Lipa Tourism Council continues to play an integral part in encouraging everyone to visit this monumental landmark of faith and devotion.

We also visited the New Cultural Center, a collaborative effort of Rep. Ralph Recto, Mayor Eric Africa and Danny Dolor, who incidentally donated a parcel of land where the Mary Mediatrix of All Grace Shrine is erected. A remarkable installation into sainthood of the venerable Bishop Alfredo Oviar is displayed at the center’s ground floor.

We dined at a quaint Japanese-Filipino fusion restaurant called Kaijun cafe inside the expansive La Finca estate. Our favorite dish was the tulingan with fried eggs and garlic fried rice. Sweetened iced tea in peach, passion fruit and lychee flavors quenched our thirst.

Other highlights of this trip included a trip to the lively Lipa market, where we took home specialties like rice cakes, burong santol and green mango. Try Lipa’s delicous Cordero siopao and Elsa’s special bibingka across the Carmelite Convent. After a day of surprises, we retreated to the cozy Solano Hotel.

One will never forget the marvelous Taal sunset from Lakeside View Resort. As the orange orb of the sun sank beyond the horizon with picturesque Mount Makulot to the left and Taal volcano to the right, several isles of emerald hues created a dramatic scene that could even beat the world-famous sunset of Manila Bay.

Last stop was a visit to the Outlets of Lipa — a premier shopping complex replete with dining, entertainment center, and football field with fitness facilities located on the boundary of Lipa and Malvar. This amazing Aboitiz development boasts an array of imported and local brands with the finest merchandise selections and discounts all year round.

It isn’t just anywhere where we can simply love what we do and do what we love.

The sun was beginning to set as we cheered to the good life that best describes Lipa.

Yes, there is always a reason to smile. Here, in Lipa, you will find a thousand and one reasons to do so.

* * *

For more information, contact Aylene G. Acorda of the Lipa City Tourism Council at 0917-504-7583 or visit their Facebook page: Lipa City Arts Culture and Tourism.

Email the author at [email protected]