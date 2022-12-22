Lacuna Coil live in Manila

The Italian Gothic metal band Lacuna Coil set foot in the Philippines for their first-ever solo concert tour in the country last Dec. 9 at the Samsung Hall, SM Aura Premier. Diehard metal fans gathered together two years after the pandemic for this historic show that brought back the loudness of heavy metal to the country.

It was a great sight to see fans head-banging once again and screaming at the top of their lungs to the tune of Lacuna Coil hits such as Black Anima, Our Truth, and Delirium. It’s best to describe this show as a truly immersive experience that quenched the long years of craving and anticipation for live heavy metal shows in the Philippines.

One of the most memorable highlights of the show was hearing fans and the band chant, “We fear nothing!” — a fiery moment that further ignited the energy of everyone in the concert hall. Moreover, the band was captivated by the passion of Filipino metal fans as they personally met them up close with a fan sign and photo activity.

Lacuna Coil’s Rising From The Dark 2022 Tour was proudly brought by the heavy metal live concert giant, Pulp Live World. Lacuna Coil is composed of members Cristina Scabbia (vocals), Andrea Ferro (vocals), Marco Coti Zelati (bass, keyboards), Diego Cavalotti (guitars), and Richard Meiz (drums).

They first came to the Philippines in 2016 to co-headline Southeast Asia’s longest-running metal festival, Pulp Summer Slam. As their solo show ended, Lacuna Coil promised to come back to Manila with another mind-blowing tour in the coming years.