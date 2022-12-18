^

Globe, SM Advantage Card join hands for Hapag Movement

Anna Martelino - The Philippine Star
December 18, 2022 | 12:00am

With every purchase of a SMAC card and every checkout, shoppers can now help support a family in need.

Leading digital solutions platform Globe and SM Advantage Card (SMAC), the loyalty card of retail giant SM, have come together to help put meals on the table of those in need through the Hapag Movement, Globe’s technology-driven program against involuntary hunger.

“We are excited to partner with SMAC at the most joyful time of the year so we can bring cheer to our fellow Filipinos who continue to suffer due to involuntary hunger. Now, it’s easier for shoppers to share their blessings to the needy, bring food to the table, and get assistance for decent livelihood as we mark this Christmas season post-pandemic,” said Globe Group chief sustainability and corporate communications officer Yoly Crisanto.

“Our collaboration with Globe for the Hapag Movement is a pioneering partnership for us as it aligns with the SM brand’s goal of providing support to Filipinos every way we can. This is the time for us to rally behind this cause to help those who continue to reel from the impact of the pandemic and challenges due to rising living costs. Ibalik natin ang sarap ng Pasko,” said Jay Beltran, SMAC SAVP head of Sales and Marketing.

Through the partnership, P50 will be donated to the Hapag Movement and other SM Foundation programs for every purchase of a new SMAC card.

On top of this, SMAC members who will shop select items at the SM Store, SM Beauty, SM Appliance, Kultura, Surplus, Our Home, Baby Company, Crate and Barrel, Levi’s, The Body Shop, Forever21, Ecco, and Miniso will earn up to 1,000 extra SMAC points, and half of the extra points they earn will be donated to the movement starting Dec. 15, 2022 until Jan. 15, 2023, in time for this season of giving.

“We celebrate the season of giving with our SMAC members with the gift of giving — letting them share blessings with our most vulnerable kababayans,” Beltran said.

Globe’s Hapag Movement leverages on technology and collaboration to help 100,000 families experiencing involuntary hunger through supplemental feeding and livelihood support.

Globe initiated the program to help Filipinos severely affected by the pandemic, with its effects still felt until today.  An estimated 2.9 million individuals reported suffering from involuntary hunger as of October this year, largely unchanged from the quarter before, according to a Social Weather Stations Survey.

* * *

To #UniteVsHunger and learn more about the Hapag Movement, visit its official page. You may also visit smac.ph or download the SMAC app to know more.

