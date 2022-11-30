^

Lifestyle

Relive OPM greats at Winford

Anna Martelino - The Philippine Star
November 30, 2022 | 12:00am
Relive OPM greats at Winford
Performing at Winford on Nov. 30 are Joey Abando, Nonoy Tan and Rey Magtoto, Mon Espia, Monet Gaskell and Male Rigor, and Sampaguita.

Ultimate Shows, Inc., in partnership with Winford Manila Resort & Casino (WMRC), once again invites you to groove to the original Pilipino music (OPM) hits of the 1970s on Nov. 30, 8 p.m., as the luxury hotel in San Lazaro, Manila, goes back in time with Yugyuganation 2.

Back by popular demand, this exclusive concert production promises to feature more OPM icons of yesteryear such as Joey Abando of Boyfriends, Nonoy Tan and Rey Magtoto of Wadab, Mon Espia of Labuyo, Monet Gaskell and Male Rigor of VST & Company, and the “Queen of Filipino Rock Music,” Sampaguita.

Fans of OPM are invited to dance down memory lane at the WMRC Ballroom as the artists that helped define the genre perform some of their greatest hits and celebrate the golden age of original Pilipino music, including a special tribute to legendary band, Apo Hiking Society.

Indulge in pure nostalgia and sway to classics like Pag Tumatagal Lalong Tumitibay by Wadab; Sumayaw, Sumunod, Dahil Mahal Kita, and Nais Kong Malaman Mo by Boyfriends; Tuloy Pa Rin Ako by Labuyo; Awitin Mo Isasayaw Ko, Rock Baby Rock, and Ipagpatawad Mo by VST & Company, plus monster hits of Sampaguita like Laguna, Nosi Ba Lasi, and dance floor anthem Bonggahan.

Tickets to Yugyuganation 2 are now available at P3,850, P2,750, and P1,650. Visit TicketWorld for online purchases or proceed to the Winford Manila G/F Hotel Lobby VIP Lounge to purchase onsite.

For information, call 0976-242-1921, 8528-3600 local 1276, or follow Ultimate Shows, Inc. and Winford Manila Resort & Casino on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

OPM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
The anatomy of watches

The anatomy of watches

By Monique Toda | 1 hour ago
Vacheron Constantin horologist Christian Selmoni: ‘We have mastery in all aspects of fine watchmaking. Our watches are...
Lifestyle
fbtw
The glamour of diamonds and gold

The glamour of diamonds and gold

By Maurice Arcache | 1 hour ago
Stunning, exquisite. elegant. These are the quality and design hallmarks by luxury Cebu-based jewelry brand DiaGold. It is...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Why Filipinos will like &lsquo;Turandot&rsquo;

Why Filipinos will like ‘Turandot’

By Pablo A. Tariman | 3 days ago
In the Turandot presscon, someone pointed out that opera is so hard to nurture in a place like Manila.
Lifestyle
fbtw
Nico Bolzico hires daughter Thylane as his 'professional makeup artist'

Nico Bolzico hires daughter Thylane as his 'professional makeup artist'

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Lifestyle personality and entrepreneur Nico Bolzico was in full dad-mode after "hiring" his daughter Thylane to do his m...
Health And Family
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Atasha Muhlach is latest Filipina debutant at Le Bal after Zobel, Ayala scions

Atasha Muhlach is latest Filipina debutant at Le Bal after Zobel, Ayala scions

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 hours ago
Celebrity daughter Atasha Muhlach is said to be the ninth Filipina to grace Le Bal in Paris after Paloma Urquijo Zobel de...
Lifestyle
fbtw
P200k &lsquo;Madame&rsquo; coat now in the Philippines as Italian brands invade Manila

P200k ‘Madame’ coat now in the Philippines as Italian brands invade Manila

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 11 hours ago
Here are some of the Italian labels leading the pack:
Lifestyle
fbtw
Armani strengthens Philippine presence, still very hands-on at 88 &mdash; Filipino exec
Exclusive

Armani strengthens Philippine presence, still very hands-on at 88 — Filipino exec

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 14 hours ago
Armani Exchange and Armani Fragrances, diffusion lines under Italian luxury fashion house Giorgio Armani, recently unveiled...
Lifestyle
fbtw
LIST: Outstanding Filipino values celebrated this November Balay Pinoy month

LIST: Outstanding Filipino values celebrated this November Balay Pinoy month

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 17 hours ago
Filipino values are brought to the fore as the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) celebrates Balay Pinoy...
Lifestyle
fbtw
6 key Netflix viewing control features parents need to know

6 key Netflix viewing control features parents need to know

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Netflix shared six key features and measures that parents can use to protect their children from inappropriate content.&...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with