Relive OPM greats at Winford

Performing at Winford on Nov. 30 are Joey Abando, Nonoy Tan and Rey Magtoto, Mon Espia, Monet Gaskell and Male Rigor, and Sampaguita.

Ultimate Shows, Inc., in partnership with Winford Manila Resort & Casino (WMRC), once again invites you to groove to the original Pilipino music (OPM) hits of the 1970s on Nov. 30, 8 p.m., as the luxury hotel in San Lazaro, Manila, goes back in time with Yugyuganation 2.

Back by popular demand, this exclusive concert production promises to feature more OPM icons of yesteryear such as Joey Abando of Boyfriends, Nonoy Tan and Rey Magtoto of Wadab, Mon Espia of Labuyo, Monet Gaskell and Male Rigor of VST & Company, and the “Queen of Filipino Rock Music,” Sampaguita.

Fans of OPM are invited to dance down memory lane at the WMRC Ballroom as the artists that helped define the genre perform some of their greatest hits and celebrate the golden age of original Pilipino music, including a special tribute to legendary band, Apo Hiking Society.

Indulge in pure nostalgia and sway to classics like Pag Tumatagal Lalong Tumitibay by Wadab; Sumayaw, Sumunod, Dahil Mahal Kita, and Nais Kong Malaman Mo by Boyfriends; Tuloy Pa Rin Ako by Labuyo; Awitin Mo Isasayaw Ko, Rock Baby Rock, and Ipagpatawad Mo by VST & Company, plus monster hits of Sampaguita like Laguna, Nosi Ba Lasi, and dance floor anthem Bonggahan.

Tickets to Yugyuganation 2 are now available at P3,850, P2,750, and P1,650. Visit TicketWorld for online purchases or proceed to the Winford Manila G/F Hotel Lobby VIP Lounge to purchase onsite.

For information, call 0976-242-1921, 8528-3600 local 1276, or follow Ultimate Shows, Inc. and Winford Manila Resort & Casino on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.