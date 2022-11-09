Servathon 2022: Volunteering goes hybrid

A total of 20 groups from 14 corporate partners extended their hands and supported the re-opening of classes for the academic year 2022-2023 for nine beneficiary public schools in Metro Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Service Marathon, or Servathon, is an activity of Hands On Manila that encourages a large number of corporations and organizations to participate in a day of service.

Corporations bring a maximum of 30 volunteers per group to fulfill a corporate social responsibility activity and participate in a team-building exercise.

2022’s theme was "Ligtas Balik Eskwela (Back to School Safely)." A total of 20 groups from 14 corporate partners extended their hands and supported the re-opening of classes for the academic year 2022-2023 for nine beneficiary public schools in Metro Manila. Those that benefited from this program were:

Ricardo P. Cruz Sr., Elementary School, Taguig

Silangan Elementary School, Taguig

Dr. Artemio Natividad Elementary School, Taguig

Pusawan - San Jose Child Development Cetner, Taguig

Sto. Rosario Elementary School, Pateros

Capt. Hipolito Francisco ES, Annex, Pateros

Paulina Manalo Elementary School, Pateros

Mandaluyong Addition Hills Elementary School, Mandaluyong

15th Avenue Elementary School, Quezon City

From September 10 to September 24, these corporate partners refurbished 265 chairs, 62 desks, 48 classroom walls, 16 classroom floors, 15 steel railings, and two walkways and painted nine murals on walls in a total of six public schools. In the safety of their homes or offices, some companies produced 1,050 liters of liquid hand soap and designed 350 personalized boxes for hygiene kits.

This timely and worthy endeavor also marked Hands On Manila’s 21 years of service.

Hands On Manila Trustee Michelle Batungbacal shared: "I enjoyed connecting and volunteering with the numerous kind souls who generously donated their time and energy to Servathon 2022 Ligtas Balik Eskwela. We are deeply grateful to our corporate sponsors, public school staff, and our Sherpa volunteers.

"Our public schools play a crucial role in national development. Hands On Manila is committed to supporting the education and health of public school students."

Servathon 2022's corporate volunteers are from the Eon Group, FEU Manila, ICTSI Foundation, Inc., ITRS Group, Microsourcing and Beepo, NICE CXone, Northern Trust, One Meralco Foundation, Philippine Transmarine Carriers, Inc., London Stock Exchange Group, Rockwell Land Corporation, Romulo Mabanta Buenaventura Sayoc & de los Angeles, True Value and Zendesk.

ITRS Group - Onsite, Liquid Hand Soap Production on September 21, 2022.

One Meralco Foundation - In school activity at Sto. Rosario Elementary School Classroom Refurbishment on September 23, 2022.

FEU Manila - In school Mural Design and Painting activity at Mandaluyong Addition Hills Elementary School on September 17, 2022.

Romulo Law - Onsite Personalized Shoe box design on September 23, 2022.

