The color of love

MANILA, Philippines — Love Me.” Why not “Dare Me?” Better yet, “Know Me.” Or go straight to the point and “Kiss Me.”

The New York City-based artist Curtis Kulig known for his “Love Me” tag elaborates and suggests so much more in “Blue is the Color of Love,” a series of exclusive artworks in bold Tiffany Blue typography created in creative partnership with Tiffany & Co. for its Valentine’s Day campaign.

“‘Love Me’ was conceived as something very personal to me and it naturally grew into something that others interpret — that is what makes it interesting,” explains the artist. His spray-painted cursive graffiti is not only ingrained in the urban fabric of New York since 2005; it’s also found throughout structures in Los Angeles, London, Tokyo and Berlin. He has also rendered the phrase in steel and illuminated it as a neon sign.

Inseparable: Tiffany HardWear double links, available at Tiffany & Co. stores.

Kulig is the latest addition to Tiffany’s long history of collaborators – all innovators and revolutionary artists – who pay homage to the design house so synonymous with love and commitment. The latest collabs include Daniel Arsham, who adorned the Tiffany Knot with diamonds and tsavorite, a rare green gem discovered in Kenya and introduced to the world by Tiffany in 1974. Basquiat’s 1982 painting “Equals Pi” was adapted into a limited-run cabinet of curiosities, with 24 individually wrapped treasures.

In the upcoming campaign, Kulig’s artworks for Tiffany & Co. shine with the sparkle of Tiffany HardWear, Tiffany Atlas, and Tiffany T. At Tiffany boutiques are an array of engagement rings. Just in case your lovely recipient still doesn’t get the hint.

Love in a Tiffany blue box: This piece goes straight to the point.

* * *

In the Philippines, Tiffany & Co. is open daily in Greenbelt 4, Rustan’s Makati, and Rustan’s Shangri-La.