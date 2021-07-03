




































































 




   

   









Retrenched workers hired by new lifestyle brand
Retrenched workers were hired by lifestyle brand HEWeaves
                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 3, 2021 - 2:28pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A newly-launched lifestyle brand hired retrenched workers from their previous jobs. 



HEWeaves owner Manny Deldio said the company decided to do the initiative to help people have jobs in this time of pandemic.  



“80% of the people hired in HEWeaves were retrenched from their previous jobs. There was something in our hearts, there was an unction that we had to do something. We could not take things sitting down. We just had to help,” Deldio said. 



Deldio, a lawyer by profession, said it’s not his goal to do business but to create more jobs and help others to live better lives. 



“It may not have been my goal to do business but it was my dream to create jobs, employ workers and help other live better lives,” he said.



“The power of HEWeaves PH is in its people,” Deldio said as he talked about how manpower gives life and meaning to the brand. 



“Our employees have different stories, intertwined with and related to each other. We believe God is the master artisan who wove these stories into one.”



HEWeaves PH currently has four business divisions: HEWeaves Home, HEWeaves Bedroom, HEWeaves Corporate and HEWeaves Apparel. Two of these categories, Apparel and Corporate, are yet to be launched to the market.



HEWeaves Home, from the name itself, showcases products like curtains that address specific needs and add aesthetic value to the home. HEWeaves Apparel offers shirts, bags and sports outfits while HEWeaves Bedroom comes up with premium bed and bath essentials like bed sheets, duvet covers, towels and linen sprays. HEWeaves Corporate manufactures products to support other local businesses. 



Deldio said that more sales means more help extended to its employees.  



“More than short-term dole-outs at this time of crisis, we take pride in giving them salaries for their contributions to the organization. Salaries that allow them to provide for their families,” he said. 



“Profit is just the byproduct of how we help our people,” Deldio added. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

