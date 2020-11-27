THE BUDGETARIAN
Hilton Manila celebrates a uniquely Filipino Christmas
The ceremony also marks the launch of Hilton Manila’s charitable advocacy.
Released
Hilton Manila celebrates a uniquely Filipino Christmas
(Philstar.com) - November 27, 2020 - 3:05pm

Hilton Manila continues its traditional annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony and officially welcomes the holiday season at a safe distance. This year’s highly anticipated affair was celebrated virtually and live-streamed via Facebook for guests and loyal patrons to view all over the country.

The online event was hosted by famed local celebrity Tim Yap and kicked off with a dazzling dance performance from the “Pilipinas Got Talent Season 6 Golden Buzzer grand finalists”, The Nocturnal Dance Company. The captivating show was then followed by a sweet introduction to this season’s holiday treats by Hilton Manila’s newly appointed Executive Chef, Benoit Chargy.

“This year, we’re celebrating a truly and uniquely Filipino Christmas in support of Resorts World Manila’s ‘Pinas Muna Tayo’ campaign. This movement aims to patronize locally made and homegrown products, contribute to the restart of the Philippine economy and make a difference in our local communities,” said Simon McGrath, General Manager of Hilton Manila.

To bring this momentous occasion into full circle, Mr. McGrath alongside the full-service property’s four directors — Iulai Sa’u (Director of Operations), Joanne Gomez (Commercial Director), Freddieliz Esguerra (Director of Finance) and Maureen Lagarto (Director of Human Resources), led the lighting of the 12-feet-tall fresh pine tree at the hotel’s festively decorated main lobby.

The ceremony also marks the launch of Hilton Manila’s charitable advocacy, where guests may purchase this year’s featured lovable plush doll, Rudy the Reindeer, at Madison Lounge & Bar for Php500 nett. All proceeds will be awarded to the kids of the Pasay Social Welfare and Development Center.

To watch the event replay, follow Hilton Manila on Facebook. To learn more about Hilton Manila’s festive offers log on to www.hiltonmanila.com, visit https://bit.ly/AFilipinoChristmas2020, call +632 7239 7788 loc. 7375 or email mnlph_f&binquiries@hilton.com.For more information and updates like Hilton Manila on Facebook.com/HiltonManila and follow @hiltonmanila on Instagram and YouTube for more updates.

