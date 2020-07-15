COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
The e-pilgrimage will bring together millions from all continents through television, radio and social media, under the sign of hope and solidarity.
Photo Release
Lourdes sanctuary launches global e-pilgrimage, live from Grotto of Apparitions
(Philstar.com) - July 15, 2020 - 1:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — The anniversary of the 18th and last apparition of the Virgin Mary, the Shrine of Lourdes, will host an exceptional e-pilgrimage for the whole world, which will take place live from the Grotto of the Apparitions on July 16.

It will bring together millions from all continents through television, radio and social media, under the sign of hope and solidarity.

For the entire day, broadcasts will be filled with celebrations, processions, and prayers. A new TV program will take place live from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Grotto. Religious and civil personalities will follow one another on set, testifying on the role of Lourdes in their lives.

The cameras will go behind the scenes to better explain its mission. Numerous interventions on the themes of solidarity, fraternity, commitment, mutual aid, hope and the search for meaning, as well as reports, archive videos, live music, duplexes with foreigners, and other highlights will complete the 2-hour live coverage.

Reconnecting with the spirit of Lourdes

Lourdes, an international pilgrimage center, mobilizes nearly 100,000 volunteers to welcome 3 million pilgrims and visitors from all over the world each year, including more than 50,000 sick and disabled people.

Multi-generational and multi-cultural, the "Lourdes United" global e-pilgrimage will bring everyone from the four corners of the world to see Lourdes as a beacon of faith, commitment, and hope during this unprecedented time.

The fraternity and generosity that the Shrine has been carrying for 162 years has never been so essential. At Lourdes, the poor, the frail, the sick and the handicapped have a special place.

United in the face of crisis

The chaplains of the Shrine of Lourdes have always brought prayer for and with the world to the Grotto, more so during the global crisis. Thousands of messages and cries of suffering, as well as testimonies of inspiration, continue to reach Lourdes.

Closed for more than two months, it is the first time in its history that the Shrine had to cancel all pilgrimages. In spite of its partial reopening, the Shrine can only welcome a limited number of pilgrims, following strict sanitary protocols.

Without the pilgrims, Lourdes does not have enough resources to carry out its mission, to maintain the entire site, and to guarantee its durability having displaced 320 employees. In addition, the whole of the Lourdes catchment area is in immense difficulty. The Sanctuary is expecting a historic loss of 8 million euros.

As the world needs more hope, the world also needs Lourdes. Your participation, donation, and generosity when you participate in this special e-pilgrimage, “Lourdes United,” will go a long way.

The program will run for 15 hours and will be available in 10 languages.

 

To join, participants can simply visit this link: www.lourdes-france.org. For more details on this extraordinary online event visit www.lourdes-france.org

