LPA 'medium' chance to intensify; Metro Manila, nearby provinces under orange rainfall warning

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 21, 2025 | 12:26pm
Motorists inch forward while residents wade through flooded streets in Dagupan City, as high tide and heavy rain due to the southwest monsoon triggered widespread flooding on Monday morning, July 21, 2025.
The Philippine STAR / Cesar Ramirez

MANILA, Philippines — Even as the country continues to reel from Severe Tropical Storm Wipha (formerly Crising), another low-pressure area (LPA) is brewing within the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Monday, July 21. 

In a 10 a.m. advisory, PAGASA said that the LPA located within PAR has a “medium” chance of developing into a tropical depression within 24 hours.

The LPA was last spotted 950 kilometers east northeast of Eastern Visayas as of 8 a.m.

At 11 a.m., the state weather bureau also raised an orange rainfall warning due to the southwest monsoon or habagat, which has been persistently drenching parts of the country over the past month.

The orange rainfall warning, which signals intense rainfall of 100 to 200 millimeters, was issued for the following provinces:

  • Metro Manila
  • Zambales
  • Bataan
  • Pampanga
  • Bulacan
  • Cavite
  • Batangas
  • Rizal

PAGASA warned of widespread flooding in urban and low-lying areas of these provinces, along with possible landslides in areas classified as moderately to highly susceptible.

Meanwhile, a yellow rainfall warning was raised over Pangasinan, Tarlac and Occidental Mindoro. This indicates heavy rain of 50 to 100 millimeters. 

Localized flooding is also expected in urban and low-lying areas of these areas, with landslides possible in highly susceptible zones.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has also sent text alerts regarding the orange rainfall warning.

PAGASA regularly issues heavy rainfall warning advisories with three-hour forecasts, using Doppler radar to monitor real-time rainfall intensity. These warnings help identify areas at risk of imminent flooding, allowing affected residents time to evacuate if needed.

The state weather bureau also issues weather advisories, which cover a 24-hour forecast but are limited to the provincial level.

The next weather advisory will be issued at 5 p.m. 

For a list of class suspensions on July 21, refer to this list

