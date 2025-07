Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for July 21

In this Aug. 23, 2022 photo, students from Almario Elementary School, Pedro Guevarra Elementary School, and Jose Abad Santos High School in Manila brace for rain due to a weather disturbance.

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units have suspended classes for Monday, July 21, due to heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon or habagat.

State weather bureau PAGASA said it is monitoring a new low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAGASA), even as Severe Tropical Storm Wipha, formerly Crising, continues to move outside the country’s territory.

In its 8:00 p.m. update on Sunday, PAGASA said the LPA has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours. The disturbance, however, is being closely observed for possible changes in intensity or movement.

Meanwhile, Wipha remains outside the PAR and poses no direct threat to any part of the country at this time.

Below is a running list of class suspensions:

Region I

Pangasinan Aguilar – no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private Basista – no face-to-face classes, preschool to senior high school, public and private Bayambang – all levels (public and private) Bugallon – no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private Calasiao – preschool to senior high school, public Mangaldan – no face-to-face classes, preschool to senior high school, public and private Mapandan – no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private Rosales – all levels, public and private San Carlos City – no face-to-face classes, preschool to senior high school, public and private Santa Barbara – preschool to senior high school, public and private San Fernando – no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private Umingan – all levels, public and private Urbiztondo – no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private Urdaneta City – no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private

Dagupan City – no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private

Region III

Bataan province – all levels, public and private

Bulacan province Balagtas – no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private Bocaue – no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private Bulakan – all levels, public and private Calumpit – no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private Guiguinto – no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private Hagonoy – no face-to-face classes, preschool to senior high school, public and private Malolos City – all levels, public and private Meycauayan City – no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private Obando – no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private Pandi – no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private San Ildefonso – all levels, public and private San Jose del Monte City – all levels, public and private San Miguel – preschool to senior high school, public and private Santa Maria – no face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private

Pampanga province Bacolor – no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private Candaba – no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private Floridablanca – no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private Guagua – no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private Lubao – no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private Masantol – no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private (until July 22) San Simon – all levels, public and private Sta. Ana – all levels, public and private Sto. Tomas – no face-to-face classes, daycare to senior high school, public and private

Tarlac province La Paz – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) San Clemente – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)



Region IV-A

Batangas province Balayan – no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private Calaca City – no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private Calatagan – all levels, public and private Laurel – no face-to-face classes, preschool to senior high school, public and private Lemery – no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private Lian – no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private Nasugbu – no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private Taal – all levels, public and private Tingloy – all levels, public and private Tuy – no face-to-face classes, preschool to senior high school, public and private

Rizal Montalban – no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private



Region VI

Iloilo province Oton – all levels, public and private



Cordillera Administrative Region

Benguet Atok – no face-to-face classes, preschool to senior high school, public and private Kibungan – no face-to-face classes, preschool to senior high school, public and private



