Rainy Saturday ahead due to 3 weather systems

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
January 18, 2025 | 9:28am
Pedestrians use umbrellas and other items to shield themselves from the sudden downpour in Quezon City on May 25, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Three weather systems—the shear line, northeast monsoon, and easterlies—are set to bring rains to various parts of the country.

In its 4 a.m. advisory on Saturday, January 18, PAGASA said that areas including Isabela, Aurora, Rizal, Laguna, Quezon and Camarines Norte will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line. 

Moderate to heavy rains could lead to flash floods or landslides in the areas, according to the state weather bureau.

The northeast monsoon or "amihan" will bring cloudy skies with light rains over Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao and rest of Cagayan Valley. 

Light rains are also expected over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, rest of Central Luzon and Calabarzon.

Meanwhile, the easterlies will cause partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over the rest of the country. 

PAGASA reported that severe thunderstorms may result in localized flash floods or landslides.

Northern Luzon and the eastern parts of Central and Southern Luzon will experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas. 

In other areas, light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail.

