^

Weather

Surigao del Sur under Signal No. 1 as ‘Querubin’ maintains strength

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
December 18, 2024 | 3:04pm
Surigao del Sur under Signal No. 1 as â€˜Querubinâ€™ maintains strength
Tropical Depression Querubin prompts state meteorologists to raise Signal No. 1 in Surigao del Sur on December 18, 2024.
Pagasa / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau on Wednesday, December 18, raised tropical cyclone signal no. (TCWS) 1 as Tropical Depression "Querubin" moves northwestwards. 

Querubin, combined with the shear line, is set to bring heavy or intense rains in several areas in Visayas and Mindanao. 

Querubin currently has maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kilometers per hour. 

As of PAGASA’s 11 a.m. advisory, only Surigao del Sur is under TCWS No. 1. The state weather bureau warned residents from affected areas of stronger than usual winds, with light damage to structures possible. 

“The people are advised to listen to the latest severe weather bulletin issued by PAGASA every six hours. In the meantime, business may be carried out as usual except when flood occur,” PAGASA said in a statement. 

Querubin is set to keep moving north northeastward over Mindanao waters for the next 24 hours. It may weaken back into a low-pressure area (LPA) within the day. 

From December 19 to December 22, the remnant of Querubin’s LPA will traverse Mindanao, Sulu Sea and Palawan.  

“Although a weakening scenario is expected, possible re-development into a tropical depression may occur once the remnant low of Querubin reaches the West Philippine Sea,” PAGASA said. 

Querubin is the first tropical cyclone within the country’s area of responsibility since six consecutive cyclones hit the country from October and November.  

PAGASA warned of high waves in several coastal areas as well as in other parts of the country: 

  • Up to 4.5 meters: The seaboards of Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, and the northern seaboard of Ilocos Norte
  • Up to 4.0 meters: The seaboards of Isabela. Aurora. Quezon including Polillo Islands, the eastern seaboards of Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, Albay, and Sorsogon
  • Up to 3.5 meters: The western seaboard of Ilocos Norte, the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Samar; and Eastern Samar
  • Up to 3.0 meters: The remaining seaboards of Ilocos Region; the seaboards of Kalayaan Islands; the eastern seaboards of Dinagat Islands and Siargao Islands.
  • Up to 2.5 meters: The eastern seaboard of Camarines Sur and Davao Oriental; the western seaboard of mainland Palawan; the seaboards of Surigao del Sur and Cuyo Islands.
  • Up to 2.0 meters: The western seaboards of Zambales, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, and Aklan; the remaining seaboard of Quezon; the seaboards of Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, and Antique; the southeastern seaboard of Batangas; the northern and western seaboards of Romblon.

PAGASA

QUIRUBIN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PAGASA: LPA east of Mindanao may develop into tropical depression

PAGASA: LPA east of Mindanao may develop into tropical depression

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
As of 3 p.m., the low-pressure area is estimated at 225 kilometers east southeast of Tagum City,  Davao del Norte and...
Weather
fbtw
PAGASA: Scattered rains expected nationwide due to 3 weather systems

PAGASA: Scattered rains expected nationwide due to 3 weather systems

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that the shear line may affect portions of Southern Luzon while the northeast monsoon,...
Weather
fbtw
Shear line, amihan to bring rain to parts of Luzon &mdash; PAGASA

Shear line, amihan to bring rain to parts of Luzon — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 3 days ago
The Northeast monsoon ("amihan") and shear line are expected to bring rain to parts of Luzon on Sunday, December 15, according...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Moderate to intense rain persists in Luzon due to shear line, 'amihan'

Moderate to intense rain persists in Luzon due to shear line, 'amihan'

By Dominique Nicole Flores | December 2, 2024 - 10:15am
A shear line continues to dump moderate to intense rains to some parts of Luzon on Monday, December 2, according to state...
Weather
fbtw
Parts of Luzon to experience rains due to shear line and 'amihan'

Parts of Luzon to experience rains due to shear line and 'amihan'

By Ian Laqui | December 1, 2024 - 9:40am
In its weather forecast, Pagasa said that the shear line may bring some rains in some portions of Southern Luzon while the...
Weather
fbtw
Possible rains in Luzon, Mindanao due to ITCZ, shear line

Possible rains in Luzon, Mindanao due to ITCZ, shear line

By Ian Laqui | November 28, 2024 - 9:53am
Some parts of Luzon and Mindanao may experience rain on Thursday, November 28, due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone and...
Weather
fbtw
Japan agency seeks early warning system talks with Philippines

Japan agency seeks early warning system talks with Philippines

By Dominique Nicole Flores | November 21, 2024 - 12:30pm
After back-to-back typhoons battered the Philippines, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has expressed interest...
Weather
fbtw
&lsquo;Pepito&rsquo; exits PAR midday; sea conditions still rough

‘Pepito’ exits PAR midday; sea conditions still rough

By Dominique Nicole Flores | November 18, 2024 - 7:02pm
Severe Tropical Storm “Pepito” (international name: Man-Yi) left the Philippine area of responsibility at 12 p.m....
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with