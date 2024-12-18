Surigao del Sur under Signal No. 1 as â€˜Querubinâ€™ maintains strength

Surigao del Sur under Signal No. 1 as ‘Querubin’ maintains strength

Tropical Depression Querubin prompts state meteorologists to raise Signal No. 1 in Surigao del Sur on December 18, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau on Wednesday, December 18, raised tropical cyclone signal no. (TCWS) 1 as Tropical Depression "Querubin" moves northwestwards.

Querubin, combined with the shear line, is set to bring heavy or intense rains in several areas in Visayas and Mindanao.

Querubin currently has maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kilometers per hour.

As of PAGASA’s 11 a.m. advisory, only Surigao del Sur is under TCWS No. 1. The state weather bureau warned residents from affected areas of stronger than usual winds, with light damage to structures possible.

“The people are advised to listen to the latest severe weather bulletin issued by PAGASA every six hours. In the meantime, business may be carried out as usual except when flood occur,” PAGASA said in a statement.

Querubin is set to keep moving north northeastward over Mindanao waters for the next 24 hours. It may weaken back into a low-pressure area (LPA) within the day.

From December 19 to December 22, the remnant of Querubin’s LPA will traverse Mindanao, Sulu Sea and Palawan.

“Although a weakening scenario is expected, possible re-development into a tropical depression may occur once the remnant low of Querubin reaches the West Philippine Sea,” PAGASA said.

Querubin is the first tropical cyclone within the country’s area of responsibility since six consecutive cyclones hit the country from October and November.

PAGASA warned of high waves in several coastal areas as well as in other parts of the country: