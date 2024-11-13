^

Weather

'Ofel' now a typhoon

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
November 13, 2024 | 6:31am
'Ofel' now a typhoon
Satellite rendering shows Typhoon Ofel taken as of 6:15 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2024.
RAMMB / Philstar.com's screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical cyclone Ofel (international name: Usagi) further intensified into a typhoon as six areas in northern Luzon are placed under Signal No. 1 on early Wednesday.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, state weather bureau PAGASA reported that Ofel was spotted 475 kilometers east-northeast of Virac, Catanduanes or 595 kilometers east of Daet, Camarines Norte. 

The typhoon is bearing peak winds of 120 kilometers per hour near its center, with gusts reaching 150 kph. 

It is moving westward at a speed of 25 kph, with typhoon-force winds extending up to 300 kilometers from its center.

Wind signal

PAGASA raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over the following areas:

  • Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
  • northern and central portions of Isabela (Maconacon, San Pablo, Cabagan, Santa Maria, Divilacan, Palanan, Santo Tomas, Alicia, San Mateo, Aurora, Quezon, San Mariano, Naguilian, Dinapigue, Roxas, San Guillermo, Luna, Delfin Albano, City of Cauayan, Ilagan City, Angadanan, Benito Soliven, Tumauini, Reina Mercedes, San Manuel, Cabatuan, Quirino, Gamu, Mallig, Burgos)
  • Apayao
  • eastern portion of Kalinga (Rizal, City of Tabuk, Pinukpuk)
  • easternmost portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis), and the easternmost portion of Ifugao (Alfonso Lista)

Winds between 39 and 61 kph may be expected in at least 36 hours or intermittent rains may be expected within 36 hours. Minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are anticipated.

Heavy rains, severe winds

Ofel is expected to bring significant rainfall that could trigger flash floods and landslides in areas affected.

According to PAGASA, the highest wind signal that may be raised is Signal No. 4.

Strong to gale-force winds are expected in the following areas:

  • Wednesday, November 13: Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Catanduanes
  • Thursday, November 14: Camarines Norte and the eastern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands
  • Friday, November 5: Eastern portion of Isabela

Storm surge, sea conditions

Coastal areas in Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Cagayan, Isabela and northern Aurora face a heightened risk of storm surges up to 3 meters high over the next 48 hours.

PAGASA said sea travel is dangerous for small boats, including motorbancas. Mariners are advised to exercise caution as rough seas, with wave heights of up to 3.5 meters, are expected along the northern and eastern seaboards of Catanduanes. 

Moderate seas are expected across the eastern coastlines of Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Albay, Sorsogon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Northern Samar, with wave heights reaching up to 2.5 meters.

Track, intensity outlook

The state weather bureau said Ofel will continue its west-northwestward trajectory across the Philippine Sea, with a potential landfall along the eastern coast of Cagayan or Isabela by Thursday afternoon or evening November 14. The typhoon may strengthen further as it nears landfall. 

Ofel is expected to traverse the Luzon Strait on Friday, November 15, shifting to a more north-northwestward path while gradually slowing down and exhibiting erratic movements over the weekend.

PAGASA said that Typhoon Ofel’s path could still change, particularly in the days ahead. It may either shift slightly southward or curve to the northeast, keeping much of northern Luzon in its direct path. 

vuukle comment

OFEL

PAGASA

TYPHOON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Nika' weakens as new threat 'Ofel' enters PAR

'Nika' weakens as new threat 'Ofel' enters PAR

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
Just as Severe Tropical Storm Nika (international name: Toraji) begins to weaken over the West Philippine Sea, a new weather...
Weather
fbtw
Signal No. 3 up over Isabela, Aurora as 'Nika' slows down

Signal No. 3 up over Isabela, Aurora as 'Nika' slows down

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 2 days ago
PAGASA raised Signal No. 3 over parts of Isabela and Aurora as Severe Tropical Storm Nika (international name: Toraji) slightly...
Weather
fbtw
Signal No. 1 up over Catanduanes due to 'Nika'

Signal No. 1 up over Catanduanes due to 'Nika'

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 3 days ago
State weather bureau PAGASA raised Signal No. 1 over Catanduanes after a low pressure area that entered the Philippine area...
Weather
fbtw
Signal No. 2 raised as 'Nika' develops into severe tropical storm

Signal No. 2 raised as 'Nika' develops into severe tropical storm

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 3 days ago
State weather bureau PAGASA has hoisted Signal No. 2 over two areas in Luzon as Nika (international name: Toraji) has intensified...
Weather
fbtw
'Marce' makes landfall in Cagayan with 'life-threatening conditions'

'Marce' makes landfall in Cagayan with 'life-threatening conditions'

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 days ago
Typhoon Marce (international name: Yinxing) made landfall at 3:40 p.m. over Santa Ana, Cagayan with “life-threatening...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
More Luzon areas under Signal No. 2 as 'Nika' nears typhoon category

More Luzon areas under Signal No. 2 as 'Nika' nears typhoon category

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 2 days ago
Severe Tropical Storm Nika (international name: Toraji) has continued to intensify and is expected to reach typhoon strength...
Weather
fbtw
Entire Metro Manila under Signal No. 1, 11 areas on Signal No. 2 due to 'Nika'

Entire Metro Manila under Signal No. 1, 11 areas on Signal No. 2 due to 'Nika'

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 2 days ago
State weather bureau PAGASA has placed the entire Metro Manila and other Luzon areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No....
Weather
fbtw
Signal No. 1 in Metro Manila, Signal No. 2 in 8 areas amid 'Nika'

Signal No. 1 in Metro Manila, Signal No. 2 in 8 areas amid 'Nika'

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 2 days ago
The state weather bureau has raised tropical cyclone wind signals, placing parts of Metro Manila under Signal No. 1 and eight...
Weather
fbtw
More areas under Signal No. 1 as 'Nika' intensifies into tropical storm

More areas under Signal No. 1 as 'Nika' intensifies into tropical storm

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 3 days ago
The state weather bureau has placed more areas in Luzon under Signal No. 1 as Nika (international name: Toraji) intensified...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with