LPA intensifies into Tropical Depression Nika
MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area (LPA) that entered the Philippine area of responsibility early Saturday has intensified into a tropical depression.
The tropical depression has been named “Nika,” the 14th tropical cyclone this year.
"At 8:00 AM today, the Low Pressure Area east of Southern Luzon developed into Tropical Depression #NikaPH," state weather bureau PAGASA said in a Facebook post.
"Tropical Cyclone Bulletins will be issued beginning at 11:00 AM today," it added.
Nika, which entered PAR at around 2 a.m. on Saturday, was last monitored 1,170 kilometers east of Southeastern Luzon.
PAGASA earlier said it is also monitoring another LPA, which was spotted 2,870 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao as of 4 a.m.
