LPA intensifies into Tropical Depression Nika

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
November 9, 2024 | 10:15am
LPA intensifies into Tropical Depression Nika
A satellite rendering taken on Nov. 9, 2024 shows Tropical Depression Nika.
PAGASA via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area (LPA) that entered the Philippine area of responsibility early Saturday has intensified into a tropical depression.

The tropical depression has been named “Nika,” the 14th tropical cyclone this year.

"At 8:00 AM today, the Low Pressure Area east of  Southern Luzon developed into Tropical Depression #NikaPH," state weather bureau PAGASA said in a Facebook post.

"Tropical Cyclone Bulletins will be issued beginning at 11:00 AM today," it added. 

Nika, which entered PAR at around 2 a.m. on Saturday, was last monitored 1,170 kilometers east of Southeastern Luzon. 

PAGASA earlier said it is also monitoring another LPA, which was spotted 2,870 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao as of 4 a.m.

