LPA intensifies into Tropical Depression Nika

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area (LPA) that entered the Philippine area of responsibility early Saturday has intensified into a tropical depression.

The tropical depression has been named “Nika,” the 14th tropical cyclone this year.

"At 8:00 AM today, the Low Pressure Area east of Southern Luzon developed into Tropical Depression #NikaPH," state weather bureau PAGASA said in a Facebook post.

"Tropical Cyclone Bulletins will be issued beginning at 11:00 AM today," it added.

Nika, which entered PAR at around 2 a.m. on Saturday, was last monitored 1,170 kilometers east of Southeastern Luzon.

PAGASA earlier said it is also monitoring another LPA, which was spotted 2,870 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao as of 4 a.m.