Wind Signals 3 and 4 lifted as 'Marce' weakens, leaves Ilocos

Satellite rendering shows Typhoon Marce (international name: Yinxing) taken as of 10:40 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA has lifted Wind Signal No. 3 as Typhoon Marce (international name: Yinxing) weakens and is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Friday, November 8.

As of 11 a.m., Marce was last seen 100 kilometers west-northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, carrying peak winds of 140 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts up to 170 kph.

The typhoon is moving west-southwestward at a speed of 20 kph. Moving away from landmass, the state weather bureau has gradually lifted high wind signals.

The highest wind signal that remains in effect over northern Luzon is Wind Signal No. 2.

Wind signals

PAGASA placed the following areas under tropical cyclone wind signals:

Signal No. 2, gale-force winds (62 kph to 88 kph)

northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan (Claveria, Santa Praxedes)

western portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Kabugao)

Abra

Ilocos Norte

northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Magsingal, San Esteban, Banayoyo, Burgos, City of Candon, Santiago, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Lidlidda, Nagbukel, Sinait, San Ildefonso, Galimuyod, City of Vigan, San Emilio, Cabugao, Caoayan, San Juan, Santa, Bantay, Santo Domingo, Santa Cruz, Santa Maria, Narvacan, Salcedo, Santa Lucia)

Signal No. 1, strong winds (39 kph to 61 kph)

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

rest of mainland Cagayan

northern and western portions of Isabela (Santo Tomas, Alicia, San Mateo, Aurora, Santa Maria, Quezon, Ramon, Naguilian, Roxas, Luna, Delfin Albano, City of Cauayan, San Pablo, Ilagan City, Angadanan, Benito Soliven, City of Santiago, Tumauini, Cabagan, Reina Mercedes, San Manuel, Cabatuan, Quirino, Gamu, San Isidro, Mallig, Cordon, Maconacon, Burgos)

northern and western portions of Nueva Vizcaya (Diadi, Bagabag, Ambaguio, Villaverde, Bayombong, Solano, Quezon, Bambang, Kayapa, Santa Fe, Aritao)

northwestern portion of Quirino (Diffun, Saguday)

rest of Apayao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

rest of Ilocos Sur

La Union

northern and central portions of Pangasinan (Bani, Bolinao, Anda, City of Alaminos, Agno, Sual, Labrador, Burgos, Mabini, Lingayen, Binmaley, Dagupan City, Mangaldan, San Fabian, San Jacinto, Pozorrubio, Sison, San Manuel, San Nicolas, Tayug, Santa Maria, Binalonan, Asingan, Laoac, Manaoag, Mapandan, Santa Barbara, Calasiao, City of Urdaneta, Basista, Villasis, Malasiqui, Urbiztondo, Aguilar, Santo Tomas, San Carlos City, Bugallon, Infanta, Dasol)

Storm surge. While Typhoon Marce is gradually losing strength, PAGASA still issued a warning of life-threatening storm surges that could reach as high as 3 meters in low-lying coastal localities.

The affected areas include the Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur and La Union.

Sea conditions, however, have slightly eased with seaboards reaching 4.5 meters at most in Ilocos, Batanes and Babuyan Islands. When it made landfall in Cagayan, the anticipated height of the seaboard was up to 12 meters.

The state weather bureau still advised to avoid sea travel until winds and waves subside. Mariners of motorbancas and small vessels were also urged to take precautions and avoid venturing out to sea while seas are still rough.

Forecast track

PAGASA via Facebook Forecast track of Typhoon Marce as of 11 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2024.

Moving westward, Typhoon Marce is expected to exit PAR on the afternoon or evening of Friday, November 8. PAGASA said the rise of northeasterly wind flow “will result in a generally southwestward movement” on Sunday.

Due to possible dry air intrusion from this wind, Marce is forecasted to weaken in the coming days but remain as a typhoon within PAR.