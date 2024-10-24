Heavy rains expected as 'Kristine' pummels Luzon

Pedestrians use umbrellas and other items to shield themselves from the sudden downpour in Quezon City on May 25, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Severe tropical storm Kristine (international name: Trami) will continue to dump moderate to torrential rain across the country and increase the risk for flooding and landslides in affected areas on Thursday, October 24.

In its 8 a.m. advisory, state weather bureau PAGASA identified Pangasinan, Zambales and La Union as areas where intense to torrential rainfall, exceeding 200 millimeters of rainfall, is expected to persist.

The following areas will also see varying levels of rainfall for the rest of the day:

Heavy to intense rainfall (100–200 mm):

Cagayan Valley

Cordillera Administrative Region

The rest of Ilocos Region

Tarlac

Pampanga

Bataan

Cavite

Batangas

Calamian Islands

Occidental Mindoro

Moderate to heavy rainfall (50–100 mm):

Metro Manila

Bulacan

Nueva Ecija

Aurora

Laguna

Rizal

Quezon

Oriental Mindoro

Marinduque

Romblon

Antique

Aklan

Negros Occidental

Palawan

Meanwhile, PAGASA forecasts intense to torrential rains across Pangasinan, Zambales, and La Union, while heavy to intense rain is expected in the rest of the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region and Bataan.

PAGASA warned that these weather conditions pose significant risks of flooding and landslides, especially in high-risk areas. Residents and local authorities were urged to take precautionary measures to ensure safety.

Kristine is currently battering the Cordillera Administrative Region, bringing intense winds and heavy rainfall across northern Luzon, according to PAGASA's 8 a.m. bulletin.

The storm is moving westward at 20 kilometers per hour, packing maximum sustained winds of 95 km per hour and gusts reaching up to 160 km per hour.