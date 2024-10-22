^

Weather

Signal No. 2 up in Catanduanes; most of Luzon under Signal No. 1 due to ‘Kristine’

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
October 22, 2024 | 12:20pm
Signal No. 2 up in Catanduanes; most of Luzon under Signal No. 1 due to â��Kristineâ��
Satellite image shows Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami) taken as of 12:15 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2024.
https: / / earth.nullschool.net / Philstar.com's screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Signal No. 2 was hoisted in Catanduanes as Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami) maintained its strength while hovering over the Philippine Sea east of Bicol Region.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, PAGASA reported that Kristine is currently 335 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.

It has maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of 80 kilometers per hour. 

PAGASA hoisted the following Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals: 

Signal No. 2

  • Catanduanes 

Signal No. 1

Luzon

  • Ilocos Norte
  • Ilocos Sur
  • La Union
  • Pangasinan
  • Apayao
  • Kalinga
  • Abra
  • Mountain Province
  • Ifugao
  • Benguet
  • Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
  • Isabela
  • Quirino
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Aurora
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Tarlac
  • Zambales
  • Bataan
  • Pampanga
  • Bulacan
  • Metro Manila
  • Cavite
  • Laguna
  • Batangas
  • Rizal
  • Quezon including Pollilo Islands
  • Masbate including Ticao Island, Burias Island
  • Marinduque
  • Romblon
  • Camarines Norte
  • Camarines Sur
  • Albay
  • Sorsogon

Visayas

  • Eastern Samar
  • Northern Samar
  • Samar
  • Leyte
  • Biliran
  • Southern Leyte

Mindanao

  • Dinagat Islands
  • Surigao del Norte including Siargao - Bucas Grande Group

PAGASA said that Kristine will move northwestward until it makes landfall over Isabela or northern Aurora by Wednesday, October 23. 

“Kristine is forecast to gradually intensify into a severe tropical storm before making landfall. Slight weakening will occur while crossing Northern Luzon. Over the West Philippine Sea, Kristine may reach typhoon category before exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility region on Friday (25 October),” PAGASA said said. 

The state weather bureau has also issued a gale warning over the eastern seaboard of Luzon, the southern seaboard of Southern Luzon, and the eastern seaboard of Visayas.

vuukle comment

KRISTINE

PAGASA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Kristine' now a tropical storm

'Kristine' now a tropical storm

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 6 hours ago
Cyclone Kristine (international name: Trami) reached the tropical storm category on Tuesday morning, October 22, state weather...
Weather
fbtw
'Kristine' now a tropical storm

'Kristine' now a tropical storm

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 6 hours ago
Cyclone Kristine (international name: Trami) reached the tropical storm category on Tuesday morning, October 22, state weather...
Weather
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Kristine'
play

LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Kristine'

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Kristine", the eleventh tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility this...
Weather
fbtw
Cyclone 'Kristine': Signal No. 1 issued for 15 areas nationwide
play

Cyclone 'Kristine': Signal No. 1 issued for 15 areas nationwide

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
State weather bureau PAGASA raised on Monday, October 21, Wind Signal No. 1 across the country in light of tropical cyclone...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Julian'

LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Julian'

By PhilstarLIVE | October 2, 2024 - 8:29am
Follow this page for updates on "Julian", the tenth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility this...
Weather
fbtw
'Julian' weakens into typhoon as it continues moving toward Taiwan

'Julian' weakens into typhoon as it continues moving toward Taiwan

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | October 2, 2024 - 8:20am
Tropical cyclone Julian (international name: Krathon) has weakened into a typhoon as it continues its path toward Taiwan,...
Weather
fbtw
Super Typhoon Julian further intensifies, may reenter PAR

Super Typhoon Julian further intensifies, may reenter PAR

October 1, 2024 - 4:48pm
While Super Typhoon Julian is already outside the Philippine area of responsibility, it is likely to reenter the zone tomorrow,...
Weather
fbtw
'Julian' now a super typhoon

'Julian' now a super typhoon

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | October 1, 2024 - 7:45am
Tropical cyclone Julian (international name: Krathon) has intensified into a super typhoon early Tuesday morning, bringing...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with