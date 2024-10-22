Signal No. 2 up in Catanduanes; most of Luzon under Signal No. 1 due to ‘Kristine’

Satellite image shows Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami) taken as of 12:15 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Signal No. 2 was hoisted in Catanduanes as Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami) maintained its strength while hovering over the Philippine Sea east of Bicol Region.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, PAGASA reported that Kristine is currently 335 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.

It has maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of 80 kilometers per hour.

PAGASA hoisted the following Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals:

Signal No. 2

Catanduanes

Signal No. 1

Luzon

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Zambales

Bataan

Pampanga

Bulacan

Metro Manila

Cavite

Laguna

Batangas

Rizal

Quezon including Pollilo Islands

Masbate including Ticao Island, Burias Island

Marinduque

Romblon

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Visayas

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Samar

Leyte

Biliran

Southern Leyte

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte including Siargao - Bucas Grande Group

PAGASA said that Kristine will move northwestward until it makes landfall over Isabela or northern Aurora by Wednesday, October 23.

“Kristine is forecast to gradually intensify into a severe tropical storm before making landfall. Slight weakening will occur while crossing Northern Luzon. Over the West Philippine Sea, Kristine may reach typhoon category before exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility region on Friday (25 October),” PAGASA said said.

The state weather bureau has also issued a gale warning over the eastern seaboard of Luzon, the southern seaboard of Southern Luzon, and the eastern seaboard of Visayas.