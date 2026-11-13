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Supreme Court orders probe into Basilan judge's killing in Zamboanga

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 13, 2026 | 7:00am
Supreme Court orders probe into Basilan judge's killing in Zamboanga
This file photo shows the seal of the Supreme Court.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — Supreme Court has ordered its judicial marshals to help investigate the killing of a Basilan judge who was shot dead in Zamboanga City on Thursday morning, November 12.

Presiding Judge Joseph Wee Sit of the Regional Trial Court Branch 2 in Isabela City, Basilan, was gunned down along Tumaga-Putik Road in Barangay Tumaga, Zamboanga City.

In a statement, the Supreme Court said it had mobilized the Office of the Judiciary Marshals to work with law enforcement authorities to establish the circumstances of the shooting and identify those responsible.

"Further details cannot be disclosed at this time to avoid compromising the investigation and the safety of those involved," the high court said.

The Supreme Court also warned that violence against judges threatens their ability to decide cases independently.

"Judges carry the difficult responsibility of deciding cases fairly and independently, even when their decisions may anger or disappoint others... In doing so, they face pressure, threats, and even danger to their own lives," it said. "Yet judges must continue to do their work without fear or favor."

Assistance for slain judge's family

Chief Justice Rodil Zalameda also directed the Office of the Court Administrator, through the regional court manager and executive judge, to personally coordinate with Wee Sit's family and ensure the prompt delivery of financial and institutional assistance.

Born in Zamboanga City on Nov. 21, 1987, Wee Sit earned his law degree from Western Mindanao State University and was admitted to the Philippine Bar in 2015.

He served as a prosecutor and public attorney before joining the judiciary on Sept. 23, 2025, less than 14 months before his killing.

"The killing of Judge Wee Sit is a painful reminder of the dangers faced by those who serve in our courts. No judge should have to fear for their life simply for doing their duty," the Supreme Court said.

"When judges are threatened or attacked, it is not only their safety that is at stake, but also the ability of our courts to deliver justice freely and independently."

The high court also cited a question once posed by former Chief Justice Artemio Panganiban: "How can judges give justice to the people when they themselves are victims of injustice?"

"Anumang karahasan laban sa ating mga hukom ay matinding banta sa katarungan at ating kalayaan. Kapag ang mga hukom ay tinatakot, napipigilan silang maghatid ng patas na desisyon. Ito ay panganib sa sistema ng katarungan at sa mga mamamayang umaasa rito upang maprotektahan ang kanilang mga karapatan," the Supreme Court said.

(Any violence against our judges is a serious threat to justice and our freedom. When judges are intimidated, they are prevented from delivering fair decisions. This endangers the justice system and the people who rely on it to protect their rights.)

JUDGES

KILLING

SUPREME COURT

ZAMBOANGA
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