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DOLE flags labor, safety violations by MV June Aster operator

Renalyn Ramirez - Philstar.com
October 8, 2026 | 3:53pm
DOLE flags labor, safety violations by MV June Aster operator
This handout photo taken on September 11, 2026 and released by the Philippine coast Guard (PCG), shows an aerial shot of the ill-fated M/V June Aster with coast guard boats (L) at the stern off the shores of Coron town, Palawan province.
Philippine Coast Guard via AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) flagged several occupational safety non-compliance and general labor violations allegedly committed by the management of the fire-hit passenger vessel M/V June Aster.

Results from the initial investigations conducted by DOLE’s Region 4B MIMAROPA office were presented during an inquiry with representatives from Atienza Interisland Ferries Inc. at the labor agency’s central office in Manila on Thursday, October 8.

The probe came following the incident in September when M/V June Aster caught fire off Coron, Palawan, resulting in the tragic deaths of more than 70 passengers and crew members.

According to the labor agency, authorities are trying to determine whether the alleged violations, particularly in matters of occupational safety and health standards (OSHS), contributed to the tragedy.

“Ships are built to carry people safely across the seas, not to become their final resting places. The sea may be unpredictable, but the duty to protect human life has never been uncertain,” Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino said.

Alleged underpayment

According to the labor inspector from DOLE MIMAROPA who conducted the probe, initial investigations found that Atienza committed alleged general labor violations worth P665,873.85 in total.

The alleged labor violations include underpaid wages, unpaid overtime pay, unpaid holiday pay, unpaid premium pay on special days, unpaid premium pay on rest days, unpaid night shift differential and non-provision of Service Incentive Leave benefits.

The representative from the management of Atienza Interisland Ferries Inc. said they are yet to verify the presented values.

The human resources representative also mentioned that Atienza continues to pay at least 123 employees despite not having any income for about a month now following the incident.

Alleged safety breach

The alleged OSHS breaches, meanwhile, include the lack of a fire prevention, firefighting, and emergency response plan, as well as the absence of a hazard prevention program, occupational safety and health program, and safety and health committee.

DOLE also claimed that the management’s personal protective equipment was insufficient, adding that there was no trained safety officer and no submitted OSH administrative reports.

According to the labor agency, Atienza management may face fines of around P1,000 and P5,000 per day, and a P10,000 penalty for each incident where a worker sustained an injury due to the cited violations.

The allegations against the shipping company have yet to be proven.

DOLE

LABOR VIOLATIONS

MV JUNE ASTER

OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH
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