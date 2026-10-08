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Leandro Leviste not yet a ‘fugitive from justice’ — DOJ

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 8, 2026 | 3:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) clarified that Congressman Leandro Leviste is not yet considered a "fugitive from justice," despite an active warrant of arrest issued against him by a Makati court.

In a press briefing on Thursday, October 8, Office-In-Charge Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Calvin Abugan explained that a specific legal process must be observed before declaring someone to be a fugitive from justice.

“As of now, not yet. We, there’s a process that needs to be followed before we can declare him a fugitive from justice,” Abugan said.

“Also, the court will give him an opportunity to appear before it at the scheduled hearing,” he added.

On October 5, the Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 235 issued a warrant against Leviste and two other individuals over alleged violations of the Public Service Act.

While a warrant of arrest has been issued, two of Leviste's co-accused have already posted bail.

When asked about the National Bureau of Investigation's (NBI) probe into the cancellation of his passport, Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida said that the direction of the case remains in the hands of the prosecutors.

In November 2025, the Supreme Court set procedures and criteria for declaring an accused a fugitive from justice. The High Court defined fugitives as accused individuals who flee not only to avoid punishment but also to evade prosecution.

Leviste, however, is in France, taking care of her mother, Sen. Loren Legarda, due to a lung illness.

According to a GMA News report, Leviste intends to return to the Philippines and personally face the court to post bail, his spokesperson, lawyer Tony La Viña, said.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

DOJ

FUGITIVE

LEANDRO LEVISTE

LEVISTE

LOREN LEGARDA

SOLAR PHILIPPINES
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