Anne Curtis bares 20-minute beauty fix

Anne, apparently, has found a way to make beauty maintenance look as effortless as everything else she does.

MANILA, Philippines — Anne Curtis has spent years making the impossible look effortless. From noontime television and movies to brand commitments and motherhood, the actress and host has somehow managed to remain perpetually camera-ready.

Fans have long called her “Dyosa,” but what’s the secret behind that famously fresh look?

Anne may have just given us a clue.

The actress is the new face of Emface by BTL Aesthetics Philippines, a non-invasive facial treatment that takes just 20 minutes and requires no needles or downtime.

And yes, that sounds very Anne.

At a time when beauty routines seem to demand increasingly more time, Emface is taking a decidedly different approach.

The treatment combines patented High-Intensity Facial Electrical Stimulation (HIFES) with synchronized radiofrequency (RF), working on both the facial muscles and skin in a single session.

“Think of it as a facial workout and skin treatment happening at the same time,” explains dermatologist Dr. Jonathan Nevin Yu.

The treatment focuses on areas including the jaw, cheeks, chin and forehead, making it an option for those looking to maintain facial tone or address visible changes associated with aging and weight loss.

For Anne, however, the appeal isn't about looking different. It is about looking like the best version of herself.

“This partnership is special for me because Emface aligns with how I approach beauty — feeling confident, looking refreshed, and all the while still looking like myself,” she says. “Having a treatment that I can do for just 20 minutes is a game-changer!”

That philosophy may be precisely why “the effortless lift” feels like such a fitting description for the partnership.

According to BTL Aesthetics Philippines General Manager Ludovico Perez Jr., Anne embodies the kind of beauty philosophy behind Emface: subtle, polished and designed to enhance rather than dramatically change.

With Emface now available at more than 28 certified clinics nationwide, that coveted just-rested, camera-ready look is becoming a little less exclusive to celebrity schedules.

Anne, apparently, has found a way to make beauty maintenance look as effortless as everything else she does.

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